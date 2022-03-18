Pedestrian fatally struck on Caltrain tracks in Menlo Park Friday morning

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Caltrain on Friday morning, March 18, at around 10:36 a.m., according to a statement from the transit agency.

The incident occurred on the tracks between Watkins and Encinal avenues in Menlo Park. Caltrain later released an update stating that the person was killed.

About 68 passengers were on board train #113 and there were no reported injuries onboard, according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman. Tracks in both directions were closed following the incident, with the southbound tracks reopened at reduced speeds about an hour later, around 11:30 a.m.

No further details on the pedestrian were released.

According to the transit agency, this is Caltrain's fourth fatality in 2022. They include accidents in Mountain View, San Mateo and San Bruno, Lieberman said.