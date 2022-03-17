Middle schooler riding bicycle dies after collision with a truck in Mountain View

NEWS ALERT: Teen bicyclist in fatal collision with truck was Graham Middle School student

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of the collision at around 8:15 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures on the teenager, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital where he died, a press release from the Mountain View Police Department said .

The teenager has not been identified by either the police department or school district. Police are also not naming the driver, who was not arrested, spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an email.

"There are no words that I can say to help take away the pain that we are collectively feeling," Rudolph wrote. "The Board of Trustees, Graham Middle School Principal Heidi Galassi and I want to express our condolences and prayers to his family and everyone else who was impacted by this student's smile, laugh and heart."

The bicyclist was a student at Graham Middle School, Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said in a message to staff and families that he shared on social media.

Grief counselors will be available at Graham to speak with any students, teachers or other staff members who need support on Friday, March 18, and the following Monday, Rudolph said.

"We are devastated by this incident, and we know many in our community are also mourning and may ask what comes next as part of the investigation," the press release said. "First and foremost, please know, these investigations take time."

The investigation is ongoing and will include viewing any video that may exist of the crash, conducting interviews and reconstructing the scene, police said.

Due to the accident, some lanes were closed on eastbound El Camino Real on Thursday morning and all of northbound Grant Road between Phyllis Avenue and El Camino Real was blocked, according to the Mountain View Police Department's Twitter page . Police also shut the entire intersection for a time to "conduct a scan of the collision scene," police said.

In light of Thursday's fatal crash, the city of Mountain View will work with Caltrans, the state agency responsible for El Camino Real, to determine whether any changes should be made to the bike lanes and pedestrian improvements that are currently being planned on the road , police said.

Data from 2018 showed that the El Camino Real, Grant Road and Highway 237 intersection was one of the most dangerous in Mountain View. With 18 crashes in the first half of that year, it topped the list of intersections citywide for the number of collisions.

"A loss like this affects all of us deeply," Rudolph wrote. "Please take care of yourself, one another, and hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight."

