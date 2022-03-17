Middle schooler riding bicycle dies after collision with a truck in Mountain View

A 13-year-old bicyclist died on Thursday, March 17, after a collision with a transport truck at the corner of El Camino Real, Grant Road and State Route 237 in Mountain View.
The bicyclist was a student at Graham Middle School, Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said in a message to staff and families that he shared on social media.
"There are no words that I can say to help take away the pain that we are collectively feeling," Rudolph wrote. "The Board of Trustees, Graham Middle School Principal Heidi Galassi and I want to express our condolences and prayers to his family and everyone else who was impacted by this student's smile, laugh and heart."
The teenager has not been identified by either the police department or school district. Police are also not naming the driver, who was not arrested, spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an email.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of the collision at around 8:15 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures on the teenager, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital where he died, a press release from the Mountain View Police Department said.
According to police, the truck driver remained on scene and was "very cooperative."
"Speed, drugs or alcohol are not factors in the collision," the press release said.
The investigation is ongoing and will include viewing any video that may exist of the crash, conducting interviews and reconstructing the scene, police said.
"We are devastated by this incident, and we know many in our community are also mourning and may ask what comes next as part of the investigation," the press release said. "First and foremost, please know, these investigations take time."
Grief counselors will be available at Graham to speak with any students, teachers or other staff members who need support on Friday, March 18, and the following Monday, Rudolph said.
"A loss like this affects all of us deeply," Rudolph wrote. "Please take care of yourself, one another, and hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight."
Data from 2018 showed that the El Camino Real, Grant Road and Highway 237 intersection was one of the most dangerous in Mountain View. With 18 crashes in the first half of that year, it topped the list of intersections citywide for the number of collisions.
In light of Thursday's fatal crash, the city of Mountain View will work with Caltrans, the state agency responsible for El Camino Real, to determine whether any changes should be made to the bike lanes and pedestrian improvements that are currently being planned on the road, police said.
According to Nelson, the last fatal crash in Mountain View involving a bicyclist was in 2015.
Due to the accident, some lanes were closed on eastbound El Camino Real on Thursday morning and all of northbound Grant Road between Phyllis Avenue and El Camino Real was blocked, according to the Mountain View Police Department's Twitter page. Police also shut the entire intersection for a time to "conduct a scan of the collision scene," police said.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
This is heartbreaking. I can't imagine the pain that his family and friends are experiencing.
If anyone knows the details of the collision (location within the intersection, the paths of the truck and the cyclist, etc.), I would like to learn them. I find coverage of crashes frustrating - it almost always lacks the information necessary to understand the circumstances that led to the crash.
Just yesterday (Wednesday) at around 11:45 AM, I was driving from Grant Road - intending to turn right onto East ECR. After my light turned green, there were at least 4 or 5 cars that continued crossing the intersection from the opposite direction, turning left against their red light. It happens all the time at this intersection.
Please update the article to not call it an accident. Even without our knowing the details of this incident, the intersection is extremely hazardous for anyone passing through it in general. Serious improvements need to be made there, and calling this an accident implies nothing could have been done to prevent it. Also, in followup articles, those responsible for the infrastructure there should be asked to weigh in with details about anticipated improvements. As a starting point, speed limit and red-light running laws need to be actively enforced there.
Free Speech tells a very familiar story. I cross this intersection twice a day and each time there are multiple cars that continue to turn to ECR east from 237 westbound well after the light turns red. Also many cars turning right to eastbound ECR from Grant Rd fail to stop 1st on a red light. I rarely see any red light enforcement by police at this intersection. As for bicyclists which I am one, many travel against the flow of traffic making the overall situation more dangerous for all. Again, no police enforcement for riding the wrong way on a bike. The situation will continue to be dangerous unless we have better enforcement of our traffic laws.
the truck driver should be presumed to be at fault and arrested. They failed to control their vehicle. Their job must include the absolute requirement to not kill others.