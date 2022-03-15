News

Police seek help finding two men who robbed Mountain View CVS Pharmacy

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Mountain View last week, stealing medications and other items from the store.

Police said in a statement Monday that the two men entered the pharmacy, located in the Blossom Valley shopping center on Miramonte Avenue, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. The men then jumped over the counter and demanded a store employee open the safe, according to police.

The two men reportedly stole mostly medications, though police are not disclosing what those medications were or how much the stolen goods are worth, citing an ongoing investigation.

Both suspects are described as Black men between 18 and 30 years old, each with a medium height and medium build. One of the two men was wearing a white hooded Puma sweatshirt, a black mask, dark blue jeans and black and white sneakers. The other man was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with a "square" logo on the front, a white mask, white shoes and black pants.

Anyone with information on the heist is asked to contact Det. Jason Roldan at [email protected]

Comments

redhawk524
Registered user
another community
10 hours ago
redhawk524, another community
Registered user
10 hours ago

Even if they catch them, nothing will happen to them in this state

