On a split vote, Mountain View City Council opts to shrink campaign contributions

Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, authored the bill and argued that cities and counties need to have at least some type of campaign spending ordinance on the books. About 78% of cities and 72% of counties in California do not have such ordinances, giving donors the ability to pump tens of thousands of dollars into local campaigns.

Under a new state law, cities are required to adopt a campaign spending ordinance or be subject to AB 571 . The law limits campaign contributions from a single donor to $4,900 per election, consistent with the cap on contributions for those running for state elective office.

Council members who opposed the contribution limits, Ellen Kamei, Lisa Matichak and Pat Showalter, argued at the March 8 meeting that the current rules already work, and that Mountain View hasn't had problems with massive election spending. Going back decades, council candidates have all accepted the city's voluntary spending limit, which this year is set at $27,907.

The limits are part of a larger package of election rules that city officials say can improve transparency and better disclose to residents the source of campaign spending. The changes follow concerns from the recent 2020 election in which outside groups spent big on supporting or opposing candidates.

The Mountain View City Council agreed on a 4-3 vote last week to cut down on the size of campaign contributions in future city elections. The move means no single contribution in City Council races can exceed $1,000.

Mayor Lucas Ramirez said the $1,000 contribution limit is more reasonable for a city the size of Mountain View, particularly when AB 471 sets a cap at $4,900. He said it also gives another big incentive for candidates to opt into the city's voluntary spending limit.

Councilwoman Sally Lieber suggested that city elections have a $1,000 contribution limit for those who sign onto the voluntary spending limit, and those who do not would have a $500 contribution cap. The large majority of past contributions in Mountain View have been below $500, but with some notable exceptions. Showalter received $2,500 from the local firefighters' union during the 2020 council race, along with six contributions from individuals ranging from $2,000 to $2,499.

Cities and counties without a campaign spending ordinance revert to AB 471, but cities still retain huge discretion. Agencies are empowered to draft an ordinance declaring no campaign spending limits at all, and that would still be acceptable and preempt the new state law.

"In recent years, there have been examples of $50,000, $100,000, and even $244,000 contributions to candidates for local office from donors with business before that local government," Mullin wrote as part of the bill's analysis. "Such massive campaign contributions create a serious risk of actual or perceived corruption."

Political action by independent groups in Mountain View range from small to massive. In the 2020 election, now-deceased resident Gary Wesley distributed political flyers geared toward renters -- something that would likely not be subject to the city's new rules because of the low-cost, volunteer nature of the election activity.

Because the state's rules and the Fair Political Practices Commission set a higher threshold for independent committee contributions and spending, it will be up to the city to enforce these tighter rules.

A new city rule, which the council also agreed to adopt in its 4-3 vote, will clamp down on campaign spending done by independent groups on behalf of candidates and measures -- a consistent concern in past elections. Under the ordinance, any group that receives contributions or spends more than $500 will be subject to campaign disclosure requirements.

"The city of Mountain View already has a voluntary expenditure limit, and to me, abiding by the voluntary expenditure limit kind of gets to I think what peoples' concerns are, which is the amount of money that can go into a campaign," Kamei said.

Kamei, who opposed the idea, said she is comfortable with the state rules, and that residents in the city are more concerned with total spending on behalf of a candidate rather than limits on individual contributions.

City officials expect the ordinance to be drafted and in effect for this November's election. AB 471 went into effect at the beginning of 2021, making it the default for campaign spending rules if a local ordinance is not in effect.

By contrast, the California Apartment Association in 2014 funneled $90,000 into a group called the "Neighborhood Empowerment Coalition," which in turn spent big on mailers supporting candidates Kamei, Showalter and Ken Rosenberg. More recently, state officials investigated the Mountain View Fire Fighters Political Action Committee for possible campaign violations in supporting three candidates for elected office. The PAC had received thousands of dollars from the California Apartment Association.

On a split vote, Mountain View City Council opts to shrink campaign contributions

The city has a long tradition of candidates adhering to a voluntary spending cap