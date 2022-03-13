Major injury car crash closes part of Central Expressway

Update: Central Expressway was reopened as of 4:44 p.m., according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Police have shut down Central Expressway in Mountain View between Shoreline Boulevard and Farley Street after a solo car crash that resulted in serious injuries.

The Mountain View Police Department responded at around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, March 13, to reports that a car had hit a tree and rolled. The driver of a white SUV was ejected from the vehicle and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a police department press release. No one else was inside the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police expect the road will remain closed for several hours.