Mountain View Fire Department offers helping hand after resident was struck by a car

Recovering from serious injuries after a car accident can be hard enough, but for Mountain View resident Kevin Perez Ramos, just getting to the doctor was a challenge.

Ramos found himself in a tough spot: He lives in a second-story apartment and, due to his injuries, couldn't get up and down the stairs. In other words, he had no way to get to the doctor for post-surgical care and missed three appointments as a result.

Dave Arnone, a resident and nonprofit volunteer familiar with the situation, said Ramos was struck by a car while crossing the street and suffered debilitating injuries including multiple leg fractures and internal organ damage. He underwent orthopedic surgery and spent 10 days in the hospital.

Where things got tricky, Arnone said, was a gap in Medi-Cal coverage for services that left Ramos stranded. Due to what he described as "administrative hurdles," Ramos' medical care and transportation home was covered, but transportation for post-operative care was not.

Ramos' family reached out to the nonprofit Hope's Corner for help, and eventually found transportation through the Mountain View-based United Effort Organization (UEO). But that still didn't get him with a big obstacle.