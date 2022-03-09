News

New county-run health clinic, pharmacy opens in Mountain View

Facility offers cardiology, pulmonary and other specialty care services

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

North Santa Clara County residents will have greater access to county health care services starting Wednesday, March 9, now that a new specialty clinic and pharmacy has opened.

The county-run Multi-Specialty Clinic, at 2500 California St. in Mountain View, is located on the corner of California Street and Showers Drive. The services are part of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics health care delivery system, the county announced in a statement.

The 2,355-square-foot clinic has two large patient exam rooms, patient consult space and two stations in the separate pharmacy suite to assist patients and fill prescriptions. The clinic provides patients with medical care in specialties starting with cardiology, and will soon offer pulmonary and endocrinology services.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian has pushed the effort for a "collaborative endeavor" in Mountain View after years of a scarcity of services in the north county. Previously, residents in Mountain View and Palo Alto had to travel to San Jose. Many of the patients struggle financially and have difficulty accessing the south bay sites.

Valley Health Plan patients in the northern end of the county receive primary care at the existing Mountain View Planned Parenthood clinic. The new specialty clinic and pharmacy are located in the Planned Parenthood building and complement the primary care services currently being offered by Planned Parenthood, which owns the building where the county is leasing the clinic space.

"This is a great partnership for the community. It allows Planned Parenthood and the county to do even more for the folks we both serve in the North County. Planned Parenthood will continue to provide primary health care and reproductive health services, while the county can provide complementary services that might otherwise not be readily available," Simitian said in the county statement. "This is health care where people need it, in the community, close to home and work. Yet another reminder we can do so much more when we partner with others."

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte CEO Stacy Cross said the organization is excited the county has brought new specialty services and a pharmacy to Mountain View.

"These enhanced services will be easy for our patients and families to access, enabling us to continue to provide health care to Mountain View and surrounding communities who have relied on our services for more than four decades," she said in the statement.

Pharmacy services are also available starting March 9. Any Santa Clara County resident looking to fill a prescription can use the services. Pharmacists will be available to consult with customers and provide information about their medications.

The county's health system is also planning to open a second larger health center in the county's northern end with the support of Simitian and the Board of Supervisors, said Paul Lorenz, CEO of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics.

"The new health center will offer primary care and other health care services for residents in the surrounding communities," he said.

To access the new specialty clinic, patients can receive a referral from community providers, Community Health Partnership clinics and Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics.

