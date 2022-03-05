News

Letter to the editor: City growth should be metered by drought conditions

by Readers

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 5, 2022, 8:37 am
Early stages of construction at Google's Charleston East office project. Photo by James Tensuan.

I respectfully submit that no one in positions of authority or with policy influence in Mountain View or Santa Clara County government should advocate for further building projects predicated on existing water contracts with San Francisco. Period.

To do so is ridiculous and irresponsible, especially so for projects that increase office space which then of course create, ultimately, outcries for more housing to keep things in balance. And on and on it goes, until the point that our entire area is completely transformed and paved over with multistory apartment buildings and highway traffic comes to a standstill.

Global warming and the Sierra snowpack could give a hoot about water contracts. If there is no water, Mountain View's "water allocation" is worthless and we will all have to adjust to draconian water rationing, which yet again reduces the quality of life in this community (which seems not to be even on the radar of city priorities).

Really, what are you people thinking?

What's needed now is an urgent realignment of the city's planning priorities toward much more aggressive pushback against developers and large businesses (Google, Microsoft, et al.) that continue to lobby for (and mostly get) their dystopian office space projects approved.

Environmental impact justification for approvals need to begin seriously taking global warming, persistent drought, and rapid sea rise into account if they are to be legitimate, and immune to court challenges.

Henry Whitfield

Moffett Boulevard

