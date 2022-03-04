Two years of COVID: Poll seeks to gauge readers' experiences

As we approach the two-year mark since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus pandemic, we're conducting a survey to assess the community's experiences, attitudes and opinions of living under COVID-19 since 2020 and people's vision of the future.

Many of us have become acclimated to new routines, from wearing masks in public to working from home to meeting virtually. The pandemic has led to deeper risk assessments for situations that we previously didn't think twice about, from a personal level ("Could my cough be a symptom of COVID-19?") to the bureaucratic ("Should we institute a vaccine policy?").

Never in recent history has public health been at the forefront of local, national and global conversations.

The past 12 months brought increased vaccine availability, a revolving door of reopening plans and the spread of variants. But questions remain over when the pandemic will end and whether we're transitioning to an endemic phase.

