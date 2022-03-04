Former Mountain View teacher and coach arrested on child molestation charges

A 62-year-old Rocklin man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly molested a teenage girl repeatedly. The arrest follows a nearly two-year investigation into the allegations.

In a statement, Mountain View police say that the man worked as a teacher and coach at Mountain View Academy, a private high school located on Shoreline Boulevard. In April 2020, they received a tip from a woman who said that there was "inappropriate conduct" between the man and a family member.

Over the course of a year and a half, detectives handling the case found that the man had repeatedly touched the victim and that his acts had "aggressively escalated" over time, police said.

The department received a warrant for the man's arrest last month, and arrested him on Wednesday, March 2, with the help of officers from the Rocklin Police Department.

The Mountain View Academy, a college preparatory for grades 9-12 run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, was notified of the arrest on March 2, and has fully cooperated with police, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. She said the investigation is ongoing, and that she could not say whether the alleged crimes took place on campus or in another location.