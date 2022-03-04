News

Former Mountain View teacher and coach arrested on child molestation charges

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 9:43 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 62-year-old Rocklin man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly molested a teenage girl repeatedly. The arrest follows a nearly two-year investigation into the allegations.

In a statement, Mountain View police say that the man worked as a teacher and coach at Mountain View Academy, a private high school located on Shoreline Boulevard. In April 2020, they received a tip from a woman who said that there was "inappropriate conduct" between the man and a family member.

Over the course of a year and a half, detectives handling the case found that the man had repeatedly touched the victim and that his acts had "aggressively escalated" over time, police said.

The department received a warrant for the man's arrest last month, and arrested him on Wednesday, March 2, with the help of officers from the Rocklin Police Department.

The Mountain View Academy, a college preparatory for grades 9-12 run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, was notified of the arrest on March 2, and has fully cooperated with police, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. She said the investigation is ongoing, and that she could not say whether the alleged crimes took place on campus or in another location.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The man is currently being held in Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas without bail, and was booked on suspicion of molestation and oral copulation of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Police acknowledged the lengthy gap between when the allegations were first reported in April 2020 and the arrest this week, saying it took months of interviews and follow-up to obtain the warrant. The department said it also needed time to address the needs of the victim during a traumatic investigation.

"As with all of our cases, we work to ensure that there is a thorough investigation, which can take time," according to the statement. "Particularly when it comes to sex crimes investigations, we always prioritize the psychological and physical safety of the victim, which can also lead to more time needed during an investigation."

Police are asking anyone who was a victim or may know a victim to contact Det. Christine Powell at [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Former Mountain View teacher and coach arrested on child molestation charges

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 9:43 am

A 62-year-old Rocklin man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly molested a teenage girl repeatedly. The arrest follows a nearly two-year investigation into the allegations.

In a statement, Mountain View police say that the man worked as a teacher and coach at Mountain View Academy, a private high school located on Shoreline Boulevard. In April 2020, they received a tip from a woman who said that there was "inappropriate conduct" between the man and a family member.

Over the course of a year and a half, detectives handling the case found that the man had repeatedly touched the victim and that his acts had "aggressively escalated" over time, police said.

The department received a warrant for the man's arrest last month, and arrested him on Wednesday, March 2, with the help of officers from the Rocklin Police Department.

The Mountain View Academy, a college preparatory for grades 9-12 run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, was notified of the arrest on March 2, and has fully cooperated with police, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. She said the investigation is ongoing, and that she could not say whether the alleged crimes took place on campus or in another location.

The man is currently being held in Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas without bail, and was booked on suspicion of molestation and oral copulation of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Police acknowledged the lengthy gap between when the allegations were first reported in April 2020 and the arrest this week, saying it took months of interviews and follow-up to obtain the warrant. The department said it also needed time to address the needs of the victim during a traumatic investigation.

"As with all of our cases, we work to ensure that there is a thorough investigation, which can take time," according to the statement. "Particularly when it comes to sex crimes investigations, we always prioritize the psychological and physical safety of the victim, which can also lead to more time needed during an investigation."

Police are asking anyone who was a victim or may know a victim to contact Det. Christine Powell at [email protected]

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.