Community Briefs: Alta Vista wins award, LASD holds superintendent search meetings and library used book sale scheduled

Alta Vista High wins statewide award

Alta Vista High School in Mountain View was one of 36 schools statewide that the California Department of Education selected as a Model Continuation High School last month.

Continuation schools generally serve high school students who are behind on the credits they need to graduate. The model school award recognizes schools for the comprehensive services they provide to their students, according to a press release from the state education department.

Model schools retain their designation for three years. Alta Vista, which is part of the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District, has been identified as a model continuation school since the late 1990s, according to Principal Bill Pierce.

LASD schedules meetings to get input on superintendent search

The Los Altos School District is holding a series of community meetings to solicit feedback on the search for a new superintendent to replace Jeff Baier, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

The district has hired the firm Leadership Associates to conduct the superintendent search, which includes facilitating the public input meetings.