News

Community Briefs: Alta Vista wins award, LASD holds superintendent search meetings and library used book sale scheduled

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 12:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Alta Vista High School Principal Bill Pierce claps as Mohamed Fofanah cheers after he and the other students officially graduate from AVHS on June 5, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

Alta Vista High wins statewide award

Alta Vista High School in Mountain View was one of 36 schools statewide that the California Department of Education selected as a Model Continuation High School last month.

Continuation schools generally serve high school students who are behind on the credits they need to graduate. The model school award recognizes schools for the comprehensive services they provide to their students, according to a press release from the state education department.

Model schools retain their designation for three years. Alta Vista, which is part of the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District, has been identified as a model continuation school since the late 1990s, according to Principal Bill Pierce.

LASD schedules meetings to get input on superintendent search

The Los Altos School District is holding a series of community meetings to solicit feedback on the search for a new superintendent to replace Jeff Baier, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

The district has hired the firm Leadership Associates to conduct the superintendent search, which includes facilitating the public input meetings.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The first will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, followed by an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 in the Covington Elementary School Multipurpose Room, located at 201 Covington Road in Los Altos. There will also be input sessions for parents who speak Spanish and Mandarin later in the month.

For more information, visit lasdschools.org/District/11536-Superintendent-Search.html.

Used book sale this weekend to benefit Los Altos Library

Friends of the Library of Los Altos is scheduled to hold a used book sale Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6 to benefit the Los Altos Library.

The sale will include adult and children's fiction and non-fiction, as well as puzzles, DVDs and CDs.

Friday's sale runs from 6:30-9 p.m. and is only open to members of the friends group. Attendees can join at the door for $10. On Saturday, the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday a bag can be filled with books for $5 from noon to 3 p.m.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Masks are required at the sale, which is being held at the Los Altos Youth Center, 1 N. San Antonio Road. Children's books and media will be for sale in the Los Altos Library's Orchard Room, 13 N. San Antonio Road.

For more information, visit losaltoslibraryfriends.org.

Have ideas for events, achievements or other local happenings we should be featuring in our weekly listing of community briefs? Contact reporter Zoe Morgan at [email protected]

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Community Briefs: Alta Vista wins award, LASD holds superintendent search meetings and library used book sale scheduled

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 12:54 pm

Alta Vista High School in Mountain View was one of 36 schools statewide that the California Department of Education selected as a Model Continuation High School last month.

Continuation schools generally serve high school students who are behind on the credits they need to graduate. The model school award recognizes schools for the comprehensive services they provide to their students, according to a press release from the state education department.

Model schools retain their designation for three years. Alta Vista, which is part of the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District, has been identified as a model continuation school since the late 1990s, according to Principal Bill Pierce.

The Los Altos School District is holding a series of community meetings to solicit feedback on the search for a new superintendent to replace Jeff Baier, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

The district has hired the firm Leadership Associates to conduct the superintendent search, which includes facilitating the public input meetings.

The first will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, followed by an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 in the Covington Elementary School Multipurpose Room, located at 201 Covington Road in Los Altos. There will also be input sessions for parents who speak Spanish and Mandarin later in the month.

For more information, visit lasdschools.org/District/11536-Superintendent-Search.html.

Friends of the Library of Los Altos is scheduled to hold a used book sale Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6 to benefit the Los Altos Library.

The sale will include adult and children's fiction and non-fiction, as well as puzzles, DVDs and CDs.

Friday's sale runs from 6:30-9 p.m. and is only open to members of the friends group. Attendees can join at the door for $10. On Saturday, the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday a bag can be filled with books for $5 from noon to 3 p.m.

Masks are required at the sale, which is being held at the Los Altos Youth Center, 1 N. San Antonio Road. Children's books and media will be for sale in the Los Altos Library's Orchard Room, 13 N. San Antonio Road.

For more information, visit losaltoslibraryfriends.org.

Have ideas for events, achievements or other local happenings we should be featuring in our weekly listing of community briefs? Contact reporter Zoe Morgan at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.