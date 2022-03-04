Community Briefs: Alta Vista wins award, LASD holds superintendent search meetings and library used book sale scheduled

Alta Vista High School in Mountain View was one of 36 schools statewide that the California Department of Education selected as a Model Continuation High School last month.
Continuation schools generally serve high school students who are behind on the credits they need to graduate. The model school award recognizes schools for the comprehensive services they provide to their students, according to a press release from the state education department.
Model schools retain their designation for three years. Alta Vista, which is part of the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District, has been identified as a model continuation school since the late 1990s, according to Principal Bill Pierce.
The Los Altos School District is holding a series of community meetings to solicit feedback on the search for a new superintendent to replace Jeff Baier, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The district has hired the firm Leadership Associates to conduct the superintendent search, which includes facilitating the public input meetings.
The first will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, followed by an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 in the Covington Elementary School Multipurpose Room, located at 201 Covington Road in Los Altos. There will also be input sessions for parents who speak Spanish and Mandarin later in the month.
For more information, visit lasdschools.org/District/11536-Superintendent-Search.html.
Friends of the Library of Los Altos is scheduled to hold a used book sale Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6 to benefit the Los Altos Library.
The sale will include adult and children's fiction and non-fiction, as well as puzzles, DVDs and CDs.
Friday's sale runs from 6:30-9 p.m. and is only open to members of the friends group. Attendees can join at the door for $10. On Saturday, the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday a bag can be filled with books for $5 from noon to 3 p.m.
Masks are required at the sale, which is being held at the Los Altos Youth Center, 1 N. San Antonio Road. Children's books and media will be for sale in the Los Altos Library's Orchard Room, 13 N. San Antonio Road.
For more information, visit losaltoslibraryfriends.org.
