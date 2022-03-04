Arts

Artists discuss belonging, connection in virtual talk

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 10:32 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

In addition to contributing pieces to "Creative Attention," artist Christine Wong Yap created the show's visual identity, including the calligraphic logo seen in the foreground. In the background are Lynn Beldner's "Emergency Blankets" and Johnna Arnold’s “Expanding Space Project." Courtesy Palo Alto Art Center.

From the great sourdough onslaught of spring 2020 to the ongoing popularity of tending a small forest's worth of house plants, people have discovered myriad ways of dealing with the stresses of the pandemic.

But beyond even the current crisis, finding meaningful, healing alternatives to the chaos and anxiety of our world will always be a challenge that gives rise to a variety of responses — something highlighted in "Creative Attention: Art and Community Restoration," the current exhibition at the Palo Alto Art Center.

The center is hosting a virtual discussion March 4, 5 p.m., with artists Christine Wong Yap and Marcel Pardo Ariza that explores how their works address themes of belonging and interconnection. Yap and Ariza are among the 18 artists featured in "Creative Attention" and each is doing an artist's residency through the center.

Yap, who has completed her residency, worked with local teens to create a zine. Works by the teens and the zine will be displayed at the art center.

Ariza will discuss their window installation on view outside the Art Center and their "Kin Streets" project, highlighting historical photos of queer people rephotographed alongside LGBTQIA+ people currently living in the Bay Area. Ariza's residency, coming up in April, will partner with members of Avenidas senior center's Rainbow Collective.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org or to register, go to eventbrite.com.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Artists discuss belonging, connection in virtual talk

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 10:32 am

From the great sourdough onslaught of spring 2020 to the ongoing popularity of tending a small forest's worth of house plants, people have discovered myriad ways of dealing with the stresses of the pandemic.

But beyond even the current crisis, finding meaningful, healing alternatives to the chaos and anxiety of our world will always be a challenge that gives rise to a variety of responses — something highlighted in "Creative Attention: Art and Community Restoration," the current exhibition at the Palo Alto Art Center.

The center is hosting a virtual discussion March 4, 5 p.m., with artists Christine Wong Yap and Marcel Pardo Ariza that explores how their works address themes of belonging and interconnection. Yap and Ariza are among the 18 artists featured in "Creative Attention" and each is doing an artist's residency through the center.

Yap, who has completed her residency, worked with local teens to create a zine. Works by the teens and the zine will be displayed at the art center.

Ariza will discuss their window installation on view outside the Art Center and their "Kin Streets" project, highlighting historical photos of queer people rephotographed alongside LGBTQIA+ people currently living in the Bay Area. Ariza's residency, coming up in April, will partner with members of Avenidas senior center's Rainbow Collective.

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org or to register, go to eventbrite.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.