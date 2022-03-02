Nonprofit picks up $17.2M loan to buy land for affordable housing in Mountain View

The nonprofit Housing Trust Silicon Valley announced Wednesday that it will provide a $17.2 million loan to purchase land for a future high-density affordable housing development in Mountain View.

The Housing Trust said in a statement that it has partnered with Google to provide the money to a nonprofit housing developer, Charities Housing, to purchase two properties on E. Evelyn Avenue, located east of state Route 85 and next door to one of the city's safe parking lots.

The plan is to build around 160 units of affordable housing on the 2.2 acres of land, according to the announcement, replacing existing single-story commercial development on the site. Though specific details on the project are still to come, the Housing Trust said the project is expected to leverage funds from Santa Clara County's $950 million Measure A bond.

The large majority of the bond money is earmarked for housing development for families considered extremely low income, making up to 30% of the area's median income (roughly $50,000 for a family of four).

"We are excited to partner with Google and Charities Housing to make affordable housing widely accessible," said Housing Trust CEO Noni Ramos in a statement. "This partnership allows us to realize our mission of creating safe, stable, and affordable housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness, for renters, and for first-time home buyers."