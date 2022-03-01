News

Santa Clara County to lift mask mandate starting Wednesday

Public health leaders continue to strongly recommend face coverings indoors

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 1, 2022, 1:18 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

County librarian and test site worker Sarah Neeri shows Ian Szwast Heimbuch how to correctly place his self-administered nasal swab into a test tube at a COVID-19 test site run by Santa Clara County at the Center for Performing Arts in Mountain View on Jan. 24, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Face masks will no longer be required indoors in Santa Clara County in most settings starting Wednesday, March 2, county health officer Dr. Sara Cody said on Tuesday.

The mask requirement, which county officials decided to lift after a vast improvement in metrics related to COVID-19 infections, has now changed to a "strong recommendation," Cody said. The transition from mandate to recommendation applies to all people regardless of their vaccination status, she said.

The California Department of Public Health continues to require masking in higher-risk settings such as public transit, health care facilities, shelters, jails, and long-term care facilities, and the county will follow those requirements.

"We are very encouraged by the progress we have made. We have much less COVID spreading in our community as compared to two weeks ago or even a week ago," Cody said in a statement. "While indoor masking in public spaces will no longer be required, it still makes sense to do. Wearing a mask is part of working together to protect others, especially the most vulnerable among us."

The county discontinued local rules for schools and child care settings in mid-2020 and has followed state guidance and rules since that time. On Monday, the state announced that universal masking requirements for those settings will be lifted after March 11, but strongly recommends mask use indoors in these places. Cody noted that businesses still can require patrons and employees to wear masks indoors.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

County health officials had delayed lifting the mask requirement when other counties and the state rolled back the universal mask mandate in mid-February because the county hadn't met its final public health metric to lift the requirement: a seven-day rolling average of new cases at 550 or below for seven consecutive days. (The county already met its two other metrics of 80% of the population being vaccinated and low and stable COVID-19 hospitalizations.

More stories
Masks won't be required in Palo Alto schools after next week
Palo Alto Unified plans to follow the state's lead and lift the mask requirement, but face coverings will still be recommended.
State will lift indoor masking rules for schools, child care facilities and unvaccinated
California will lift its indoor mask requirements on March 1 for the unvaccinated and March 12 for schools and child care facilities.

Cody said on Tuesday the county had now reached sustained and encouraging numbers. Nearly 85% of residents have been vaccinated and nearly 70% have received boosters. The seven-day rolling average of cases has dropped to 350 per day and continues to decrease. Hospitalizations are also stable, with more identified cases being found while patients are being treated for other conditions and are not there primarily due to a severe COVID-19 infection.

But Cody also warned that the virus is still causing severe illness and deaths. It's still an airborne respiratory virus that has the potential to mutate to another variant and it can still cause large numbers of long COVID-19 cases, where symptoms and ailments can continue for months.

"Masks are still a very important layer of protection," she said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. "Along with providing additional protection for the most vulnerable individuals and groups, indoor masking, along with vaccines and other layered protections, provides the best defense against long COVID."

Whether the masks will stay off in the long run is an open question, she said. "It's a balance. At some point we do need to transition in our county (to unmasking)," but "we will have peaks and valleys. We probably will have another peak," as no one knows what variant will emerge or if it will be more contagious or severe, she said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

County leaders advise anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested right away. Under a local order, health care systems are required to provide a COVID-19 test to patients if they have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19. For more information on tests, visit sccfreetest.org.

Watch the full press conference:

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local covid news. Become a member today.
Join

Santa Clara County to lift mask mandate starting Wednesday

Public health leaders continue to strongly recommend face coverings indoors

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 1, 2022, 1:18 pm

Face masks will no longer be required indoors in Santa Clara County in most settings starting Wednesday, March 2, county health officer Dr. Sara Cody said on Tuesday.

The mask requirement, which county officials decided to lift after a vast improvement in metrics related to COVID-19 infections, has now changed to a "strong recommendation," Cody said. The transition from mandate to recommendation applies to all people regardless of their vaccination status, she said.

The California Department of Public Health continues to require masking in higher-risk settings such as public transit, health care facilities, shelters, jails, and long-term care facilities, and the county will follow those requirements.

"We are very encouraged by the progress we have made. We have much less COVID spreading in our community as compared to two weeks ago or even a week ago," Cody said in a statement. "While indoor masking in public spaces will no longer be required, it still makes sense to do. Wearing a mask is part of working together to protect others, especially the most vulnerable among us."

The county discontinued local rules for schools and child care settings in mid-2020 and has followed state guidance and rules since that time. On Monday, the state announced that universal masking requirements for those settings will be lifted after March 11, but strongly recommends mask use indoors in these places. Cody noted that businesses still can require patrons and employees to wear masks indoors.

County health officials had delayed lifting the mask requirement when other counties and the state rolled back the universal mask mandate in mid-February because the county hadn't met its final public health metric to lift the requirement: a seven-day rolling average of new cases at 550 or below for seven consecutive days. (The county already met its two other metrics of 80% of the population being vaccinated and low and stable COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Cody said on Tuesday the county had now reached sustained and encouraging numbers. Nearly 85% of residents have been vaccinated and nearly 70% have received boosters. The seven-day rolling average of cases has dropped to 350 per day and continues to decrease. Hospitalizations are also stable, with more identified cases being found while patients are being treated for other conditions and are not there primarily due to a severe COVID-19 infection.

But Cody also warned that the virus is still causing severe illness and deaths. It's still an airborne respiratory virus that has the potential to mutate to another variant and it can still cause large numbers of long COVID-19 cases, where symptoms and ailments can continue for months.

"Masks are still a very important layer of protection," she said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. "Along with providing additional protection for the most vulnerable individuals and groups, indoor masking, along with vaccines and other layered protections, provides the best defense against long COVID."

Whether the masks will stay off in the long run is an open question, she said. "It's a balance. At some point we do need to transition in our county (to unmasking)," but "we will have peaks and valleys. We probably will have another peak," as no one knows what variant will emerge or if it will be more contagious or severe, she said.

County leaders advise anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested right away. Under a local order, health care systems are required to provide a COVID-19 test to patients if they have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19. For more information on tests, visit sccfreetest.org.

Watch the full press conference:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.