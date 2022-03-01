Mountain View's Downtown Committee mulls how to support its retailers

Currently, there seems to be a mismatch between the tenants looking for spaces and the spaces available, he said. Some tenants want a certain size for a location, but what's available doesn't line up with what they want, he said.

There are a number of reasons why there are so many vacancies downtown, he said, and Mountain View also isn't alone in dealing with retail vacancies. "It's occurring throughout the valley," Lang said.

At its February meeting, committee members talked through some of the challenges facing downtown businesses and why it isn't as easy as it sounds to attract new businesses to the empty storefronts, according to John Lang, Mountain View's economic vitality manager.

Walking down Castro Street on a recent Monday afternoon between the lunch and dinner crowds, it was easy to see why Mountain View's Downtown Committee was interested in discussing what the city can do to help small businesses, especially retailers. It wasn't very busy and one retailer expressed concern about how quiet it was.

"What worked in the '80s may or may not work in 2022," Lang responded. "I think there's a lot of tried and true things that do work. We're also going through a massive shift in how people consume products. ... The marketplace is changing on us. We need to be mindful of that."

"There's a real risk ... when citizens come downtown (and) see half the stores empty," he said. " ... I hear people saying, 'What the heck is going on downtown?'"

Committee Vice Chair Mike Kasperzak suggested the city consider working with landlords to encourage them to put displays in their windows to make the storefronts more interesting to passersby. The state of the downtown has an effect on the attitude of the whole community, he said.

Another problem with some vacant spaces is that the lease rates being asked are "for way more money than what the market bears," Lang said.

Several ideas to boost downtown vibrancy discussed included working with the downtown business association to hold themed sales campaigns for holidays, working with groups like Deer Hollow Farms to activate storefronts, and other ideas about how to make the closed portion of Castro Street more kid-friendly.

Committee member Raghav Gupta observed that while new restaurants are more quickly integrated into the "digital ecosystem," meaning they can quickly advertise their food and access new customers through platforms like Yelp, DoorDash and Grubhub, small retailers don't have the same advantage and have to work hard to attract customers in person, he said.

Mountain View retailer Boutique 4, which closed recently, cited in a goodbye letter on its door that an Americans with Disability Act lawsuit from serial plaintiff Scott Johnson and a hike in Mountain View's minimum wage were factors that made it harder for the small brick-and-mortar shop to continue.

"We have to cut off our addiction to Amazon or all the small businesses will fail," said chair Merry Yen.

Mountain View's Downtown Committee mulls how to support its retailers