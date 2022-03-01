News

Mountain View's Downtown Committee mulls how to support its retailers

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 1, 2022, 11:31 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The location of the former Boutique 4 in downtown Mountain View. On the door is a letter attributing the shop's shutdown to an increased minimum wage and an accessibility-related lawsuit. Photo by Kate Bradshaw.

Walking down Castro Street on a recent Monday afternoon between the lunch and dinner crowds, it was easy to see why Mountain View's Downtown Committee was interested in discussing what the city can do to help small businesses, especially retailers. It wasn't very busy and one retailer expressed concern about how quiet it was.

At its February meeting, committee members talked through some of the challenges facing downtown businesses and why it isn't as easy as it sounds to attract new businesses to the empty storefronts, according to John Lang, Mountain View's economic vitality manager.

There are a number of reasons why there are so many vacancies downtown, he said, and Mountain View also isn't alone in dealing with retail vacancies. "It's occurring throughout the valley," Lang said.

"Retailers and commercial users are struggling with issues hiring people and getting talent," he added.

Currently, there seems to be a mismatch between the tenants looking for spaces and the spaces available, he said. Some tenants want a certain size for a location, but what's available doesn't line up with what they want, he said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Another problem with some vacant spaces is that the lease rates being asked are "for way more money than what the market bears," Lang said.

Committee Vice Chair Mike Kasperzak suggested the city consider working with landlords to encourage them to put displays in their windows to make the storefronts more interesting to passersby. The state of the downtown has an effect on the attitude of the whole community, he said.

"There's a real risk ... when citizens come downtown (and) see half the stores empty," he said. " ... I hear people saying, 'What the heck is going on downtown?'"

A vacant retail storefront in downtown Mountain View on Thursday, Feb. 24. Photo by Kate Bradshaw.

Committee member Jamil Shaikh suggested the city revisit what worked the last time the city successfully revitalized Castro Street.

"What worked in the '80s may or may not work in 2022," Lang responded. "I think there's a lot of tried and true things that do work. We're also going through a massive shift in how people consume products. ... The marketplace is changing on us. We need to be mindful of that."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Members also agreed that how people access consumer products is undergoing shifts.

"We have to cut off our addiction to Amazon or all the small businesses will fail," said chair Merry Yen.

Mountain View retailer Boutique 4, which closed recently, cited in a goodbye letter on its door that an Americans with Disability Act lawsuit from serial plaintiff Scott Johnson and a hike in Mountain View's minimum wage were factors that made it harder for the small brick-and-mortar shop to continue.

Committee member Raghav Gupta observed that while new restaurants are more quickly integrated into the "digital ecosystem," meaning they can quickly advertise their food and access new customers through platforms like Yelp, DoorDash and Grubhub, small retailers don't have the same advantage and have to work hard to attract customers in person, he said.

Several ideas to boost downtown vibrancy discussed included working with the downtown business association to hold themed sales campaigns for holidays, working with groups like Deer Hollow Farms to activate storefronts, and other ideas about how to make the closed portion of Castro Street more kid-friendly.

The committee's next meeting was set for Tuesday, March 1. Access the agenda here.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View's Downtown Committee mulls how to support its retailers

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 1, 2022, 11:31 am

Walking down Castro Street on a recent Monday afternoon between the lunch and dinner crowds, it was easy to see why Mountain View's Downtown Committee was interested in discussing what the city can do to help small businesses, especially retailers. It wasn't very busy and one retailer expressed concern about how quiet it was.

At its February meeting, committee members talked through some of the challenges facing downtown businesses and why it isn't as easy as it sounds to attract new businesses to the empty storefronts, according to John Lang, Mountain View's economic vitality manager.

There are a number of reasons why there are so many vacancies downtown, he said, and Mountain View also isn't alone in dealing with retail vacancies. "It's occurring throughout the valley," Lang said.

"Retailers and commercial users are struggling with issues hiring people and getting talent," he added.

Currently, there seems to be a mismatch between the tenants looking for spaces and the spaces available, he said. Some tenants want a certain size for a location, but what's available doesn't line up with what they want, he said.

Another problem with some vacant spaces is that the lease rates being asked are "for way more money than what the market bears," Lang said.

Committee Vice Chair Mike Kasperzak suggested the city consider working with landlords to encourage them to put displays in their windows to make the storefronts more interesting to passersby. The state of the downtown has an effect on the attitude of the whole community, he said.

"There's a real risk ... when citizens come downtown (and) see half the stores empty," he said. " ... I hear people saying, 'What the heck is going on downtown?'"

Committee member Jamil Shaikh suggested the city revisit what worked the last time the city successfully revitalized Castro Street.

"What worked in the '80s may or may not work in 2022," Lang responded. "I think there's a lot of tried and true things that do work. We're also going through a massive shift in how people consume products. ... The marketplace is changing on us. We need to be mindful of that."

Members also agreed that how people access consumer products is undergoing shifts.

"We have to cut off our addiction to Amazon or all the small businesses will fail," said chair Merry Yen.

Mountain View retailer Boutique 4, which closed recently, cited in a goodbye letter on its door that an Americans with Disability Act lawsuit from serial plaintiff Scott Johnson and a hike in Mountain View's minimum wage were factors that made it harder for the small brick-and-mortar shop to continue.

Committee member Raghav Gupta observed that while new restaurants are more quickly integrated into the "digital ecosystem," meaning they can quickly advertise their food and access new customers through platforms like Yelp, DoorDash and Grubhub, small retailers don't have the same advantage and have to work hard to attract customers in person, he said.

Several ideas to boost downtown vibrancy discussed included working with the downtown business association to hold themed sales campaigns for holidays, working with groups like Deer Hollow Farms to activate storefronts, and other ideas about how to make the closed portion of Castro Street more kid-friendly.

The committee's next meeting was set for Tuesday, March 1. Access the agenda here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.