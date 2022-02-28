Community Briefs: City unveils new logo, presidential scholar candidates and a video contest

Mountain View rebrands with new logo

The city of Mountain View announced the launch of new brand guidelines, including a new logo, colors and fonts designed with digital uses in mind.

“Today’s Mountain View is very different from the Mountain View of the '90s when the original logo was created,” according to Lenka Wright, Mountain View's chief communications officer and project lead. The new logo was developed based on input from community and staff members about what draws people to Mountain View and what makes the city unique. That input included an online survey that generated about 450 responses.

The new logo is similar to Mountain View's older one and highlights the Santa Cruz Mountains nearby, sunshine, the Bay and an oak tree. It "reflects Mountain View's past while embracing the road, or trail, to future opportunities," according to a city press release on Feb. 22.

The city plans to push out the new logo in phases, which includes developing a new website over the coming year. The new logo will not be immediately replaced on signage, vehicles and other city property but new or replaced items will have the new logo, according to the statement.

Local students named as candidates to be U.S. Presidential Scholars

Over a dozen local students were announced last month as candidates for this year's U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, a federal program that is meant to recognize the nation's most distinguished high school seniors.