Community Briefs: City unveils new logo, presidential scholar candidates and a video contest

The city of Mountain View announced the launch of new brand guidelines, including a new logo, colors and fonts designed with digital uses in mind.
“Today’s Mountain View is very different from the Mountain View of the '90s when the original logo was created,” according to Lenka Wright, Mountain View's chief communications officer and project lead. The new logo was developed based on input from community and staff members about what draws people to Mountain View and what makes the city unique. That input included an online survey that generated about 450 responses.
The new logo is similar to Mountain View's older one and highlights the Santa Cruz Mountains nearby, sunshine, the Bay and an oak tree. It "reflects Mountain View's past while embracing the road, or trail, to future opportunities," according to a city press release on Feb. 22.
The city plans to push out the new logo in phases, which includes developing a new website over the coming year. The new logo will not be immediately replaced on signage, vehicles and other city property but new or replaced items will have the new logo, according to the statement.
Over a dozen local students were announced last month as candidates for this year's U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, a federal program that is meant to recognize the nation's most distinguished high school seniors.
Ultimately, up to 161 students will be selected from around the country. Students are identified as candidates largely based on their SAT or ACT exam scores. Candidates can also be identified based on their artistic achievements or accomplishments in career and technical education fields.
The winners are expected to be announced in early May, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Local candidates include Mountain View High School students Sonav Agarwal, Ian H. Shiu and Saahil S. Sundaresan, and Los Altos High students Leigh E. Doyas and Esha Gupta. Other local candidates attending private schools or public schools are: Mountain View resident Benjamin N. Gervin (Kehillah Jewish High School); Los Altos residents Jack D. Albright (The Nueva School), Emily K. Han (Menlo School), Sean Y. Lee (Loomis Chaffee), Sage Leland (Gunn High School), Grace J. Tang (Menlo School), Rebecca Tao (The Nueva School) and Tamra Tawakol (Homestead High School); and Los Altos Hills residents Saman de Silva (Gunn High School), Vishnu M. Kannan (Harker School) and Savannah C. Voth (Palo Alto High School). Saman de Silva is a candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts.
Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SCVE) is hosting a short-film competition for local high schoolers, with $20,000 in scholarship awards available.
Entrants are asked to make a film that "captures their vision of a clean energy future," according to Silicon Valley Clean Energy's website. To be eligible, students must live in a home that gets electricity from SVCE or attend high school in certain Santa Clara County cities, which include Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.
Participants can enter individually or in teams of up to four people. Videos have to be five minutes or shorter. Eight winning videos will be selected, with each receiving a $2,000-$3,000 scholarship award.
SCVE is set to host a kick-off webinar for the competition on March 10. For more information about the competition and to sign up for the webinar, visit svcleanenergy.org/Empower-SV.
