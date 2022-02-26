Letters to the editor: Addressing high PG&E bills; city launches Chinese civic engagement academy

Natural gas prices have risen significantly, about 90% higher than last winter in PG&E's service area and nationwide. PG&E passes through the cost of energy purchases directly to customers and does not mark-up that cost. What we pay for our customers' energy supply, both natural gas and electricity, we pass through directly to our customers.

PG&E is hearing from customers that energy bills are higher than normal. We understand increases are challenging. We're taking action and helping customers.

As the weather and temperatures warm up, usually during March and April, energy usage and bills should decrease. For more tips, visit www.pge.com/winter.

I am thrilled that our Multicultural Engagement Program has expanded and that this year, the city of Mountain View will add a Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy in addition to our Spanish Language Civic Leadership Program. This is an important way to help our diverse community members feel valued, be more engaged, and increase their understanding of how local government works. Mountain View aims to be a community for all. I hope residents will take advantage of this program, learn as much as they can, and get involved in our city.

The recent 2020 Census counted over 82,000 residents living in the cty of Mountain View, an increase in the population of 11% since 2010. During that time, our city saw the largest growth in our Asian Pacific Islander (API) community which now represents 31% of the total population. This increase in population mirrors the growth trends at the county level, where the API (38.9%) and Latinx (25.2%) communities now represent more than half of the total population.

The Chinese Academy will be modeled after the successful Spanish Language Civic Leadership Academy, which completed its fourth year of operation last fall 2021 and has a total of 110 graduates.

Now is the time to apply for the April launch of the city of Mountain View's first-ever Chinese (Mandarin) Language Civic Leadership Academy, led by our Multicultural Engagement Program and supported by our City Council's Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Race, Equity, and Inclusion.

Applications are open now through Tuesday, March 1 for residents to apply. Please help us spread the word.

Through the program, participants are encouraged to increase their civic engagement, leadership, and volunteerism in the community. The Academy also prepares individuals to serve on city Council advisory bodies and committees. For more information on the eight-week-long program, email [email protected]

The 2022 Academy registration is free and designed to improve participants' understanding of local government and city services. Each session is led by staff from city departments and includes information on each department's core service function, major activities, programs, and project overview. The program also features interactive exercises and group discussions.

Letters to the editor: Addressing high PG&E bills; city launches Chinese civic engagement academy