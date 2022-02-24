New retail and office building approved in downtown Mountain View

Plans to build a new commercial building at 756 California St. in Mountain View moved forward on Tuesday when the Mountain View City Council voted unanimously to approve the project.

The building, in downtown Mountain View, is situated next to Ludwig's Biergarten toward the intersection of California Street and Hope Street.

The current building on-site is about 2,480 square feet and a single story, while the planned commercial building will be three stories tall with a total of roughly 7,000 square feet. On the ground floor would be retail space while on the higher floors would be office space.

The developer, Dr. Huy Do, is the owner of a dental practice in Mountain View, who plans to keep his business on-site once it is redeveloped.

The new commercial building would not be required to install any parking as part of the development. Instead, the developer will be expected to pay an in-lieu fee of $793,700 to help cover the roughly 14 parking spots required to support the development's density. The new building would also have a total of six long and short-term bike parking spots.