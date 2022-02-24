News

New retail and office building approved in downtown Mountain View

Three-story building to offer ground-floor retail option and space for owner's dental office

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 24, 2022, 10:29 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A rendering of the new three-story commercial building approved at 756 California St. in downtown Mountain View on Feb. 22. Courtesy city of Mountain View.

Plans to build a new commercial building at 756 California St. in Mountain View moved forward on Tuesday when the Mountain View City Council voted unanimously to approve the project.

The building, in downtown Mountain View, is situated next to Ludwig's Biergarten toward the intersection of California Street and Hope Street.

The City Council recently approved a new three-story commercial building at 756 California St. in Mountain View.

The current building on-site is about 2,480 square feet and a single story, while the planned commercial building will be three stories tall with a total of roughly 7,000 square feet. On the ground floor would be retail space while on the higher floors would be office space.

The developer, Dr. Huy Do, is the owner of a dental practice in Mountain View, who plans to keep his business on-site once it is redeveloped.

The new commercial building would not be required to install any parking as part of the development. Instead, the developer will be expected to pay an in-lieu fee of $793,700 to help cover the roughly 14 parking spots required to support the development's density. The new building would also have a total of six long and short-term bike parking spots.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In addition, the developer would have to pay $40,000 in fees to the city's below-market-rate housing program.

In a public comment emailed to city staff, nearby resident Kent Taylor said he objected to the height of the proposed building, preferring it to be two stories instead of three, and to the lack of parking spaces provided as part of the project.

According to staff, there were two meetings held with the neighborhood in October and November 2019 in which attendees generally expressed support for the concept that the building would be owner-occupied and that the owner's dental practice would stay in the community.

"We want to be a business-friendly city," council member Margaret Abe-Koga told Do. "Thank you for hanging in there with us and continuing to operate in Mountain View. I'm very pleased with the design — it looks great."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

New retail and office building approved in downtown Mountain View

Three-story building to offer ground-floor retail option and space for owner's dental office

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 24, 2022, 10:29 am

Plans to build a new commercial building at 756 California St. in Mountain View moved forward on Tuesday when the Mountain View City Council voted unanimously to approve the project.

The building, in downtown Mountain View, is situated next to Ludwig's Biergarten toward the intersection of California Street and Hope Street.

The current building on-site is about 2,480 square feet and a single story, while the planned commercial building will be three stories tall with a total of roughly 7,000 square feet. On the ground floor would be retail space while on the higher floors would be office space.

The developer, Dr. Huy Do, is the owner of a dental practice in Mountain View, who plans to keep his business on-site once it is redeveloped.

The new commercial building would not be required to install any parking as part of the development. Instead, the developer will be expected to pay an in-lieu fee of $793,700 to help cover the roughly 14 parking spots required to support the development's density. The new building would also have a total of six long and short-term bike parking spots.

In addition, the developer would have to pay $40,000 in fees to the city's below-market-rate housing program.

In a public comment emailed to city staff, nearby resident Kent Taylor said he objected to the height of the proposed building, preferring it to be two stories instead of three, and to the lack of parking spaces provided as part of the project.

According to staff, there were two meetings held with the neighborhood in October and November 2019 in which attendees generally expressed support for the concept that the building would be owner-occupied and that the owner's dental practice would stay in the community.

"We want to be a business-friendly city," council member Margaret Abe-Koga told Do. "Thank you for hanging in there with us and continuing to operate in Mountain View. I'm very pleased with the design — it looks great."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.