Family-focused Jewish organization announces launch in Mountain View

The Rosenblats, along with their seven children, first came to the area in 2009 to direct Sunnyvale's Camp Gan Israel, a summer camp. From there, Ber Rosenblat became program director of Chabad of Greater South Bay in Palo Alto, while Esti Rosenblat established and directed the Gan Torah Preschool, which has been operating in Mountain View since 2012.

Building on the preschool program, the family is expanding a children's library and plans to develop dinners and programs to connect Jewish people in the community, Ber Rosenblat said.

"The idea is to be a family center," he said. The group plans to engage young families in particular at first, with long-term goals to serve other age groups like young professionals or seniors. "The children are really the anchor of the community," he said.

"We're a friendly organization," he said. "We want everyone to get involved, participate in our programs and grow together."

Go to mvchabad.com to learn more.

Purim celebration

The new Chabad Jewish Center in Mountain View is set to host its inaugural event, a Purim BBQ Celebration, on Thursday, March 17, at the Historic Adobe Building near downtown Mountain View at 157 Moffett Boulevard. The event is set to begin with an interactive Megillah reading at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and kid-friendly activities at 5:30 p.m.

People may wear costumes and are encouraged to RSVP here.