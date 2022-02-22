Community Briefs: High school hosts STEAM Week, new city attorney hired and library restores some services

Los Altos High hosts STEAM week

Los Altos High School hosted its 17th annual STEAM Week earlier this month, with other 20 professionals speaking to students on a range of topics.

According to organizers, the event aims to inspire students and help them see themselves using science, technology, engineering, arts and math in their lives. The goal is to both excite those who are already interested in pursuing a career in these fields and also to reach students who may not have considered them.

Speakers discussed issues ranging from the creation of cultivated meat to how art can impact climate change. They also provided a look at the ways STEAM disciplines are intertwined and shared how their lifelong curiosities shaped their career paths, according to organizers.

New City Attorney hired

The Mountain View City Council voted unanimously to hire Jennifer Logue as the city's new city attorney. Logue is expected to begin April 18 with a starting annual salary of $293,000.

She has worked as a supervising attorney with the Oakland City Attorney's Office for about the past three years and before that as a senior deputy city attorney for about seven years.