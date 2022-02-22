News

Community Briefs: High school hosts STEAM Week, new city attorney hired and library restores some services

by Zoe Morgan and Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 22, 2022, 10:58 am 0
Students at Los Altos High listen to a speaker during the school's STEAM Week this month. Courtesy Ganesh Narasimhan.

Los Altos High hosts STEAM week

Los Altos High School hosted its 17th annual STEAM Week earlier this month, with other 20 professionals speaking to students on a range of topics.

According to organizers, the event aims to inspire students and help them see themselves using science, technology, engineering, arts and math in their lives. The goal is to both excite those who are already interested in pursuing a career in these fields and also to reach students who may not have considered them.

Speakers discussed issues ranging from the creation of cultivated meat to how art can impact climate change. They also provided a look at the ways STEAM disciplines are intertwined and shared how their lifelong curiosities shaped their career paths, according to organizers.

Mountain View's new City Attorney, Jennifer Logue. Courtesy city of Mountain View.

New City Attorney hired

The Mountain View City Council voted unanimously to hire Jennifer Logue as the city's new city attorney. Logue is expected to begin April 18 with a starting annual salary of $293,000.

She has worked as a supervising attorney with the Oakland City Attorney's Office for about the past three years and before that as a senior deputy city attorney for about seven years.

"We're very much looking forward to working with you and learning from you, and you learning from us ,and I hope that you too will have a very long and happy career in Mountain View," council member Pat Showalter told Logue before the council's vote on Feb. 8.

"Congrats and welcome aboard, we're excited to work with you," said Mayor Lucas Ramirez.

Library services being restored

As of Sunday, Feb. 13, service hours at the Mountain View Library have been extended from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. from Monday to Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Library patrons are now able to access seating, tables and study rooms – areas that had been roped off with caution tape to discourage the spread of COVID-19. In addition, people may use computers for internet access for up to three hours; use the library's printer, scanner and copy machines; and browse magazines and newspapers.

Starting Tuesday, March 1, the library will begin to offer outdoor storytime sessions and other programs, and some limited indoor programs. Evening hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will extend to 9 p.m.

Masks covering the nose, mouth and chin remain required for everyone over 2 years of age, regardless of vaccination status. Additional masks are available people for people who need them.

