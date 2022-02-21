Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate's death

The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office announced on Monday the in-custody death of a 45-year-old male inmate.

Based on preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said there appears to be no foul play "at this time."

On Feb. 20, deputies assigned to the Elmwood Correctional Facility were alerted by the inmate's cellmate who had pressed the emergency button inside of the cell, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded and attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, they said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital at approximately 9:24 p.m.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., the man was pronounced deceased by medical staff, the sheriff's office said.

The man, whose name was not released by the sheriff's office, was originally booked into the county jail by the Milpitas Police Department on Feb. 19. He was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, and petty theft with priors, the sheriff's office said.