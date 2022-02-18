Demonstrators gather to support Mountain View Whisman teachers union in contract dispute with school district

Dozens of teachers, parents and students rallied at the corner of Castro Street and El Camino Real Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17, to support the Mountain View Whisman teachers union in its contract negotiations with the school district.

The union declared an impasse last month, objecting to the district's lack of willingness to shrink class sizes or set defined working hours for teachers. The district offered teachers a deal that would have increased pay by 12% over three years, but created a locked contract so that other items couldn't be negotiated. When teachers rejected that, district officials suggested a 4% raise for the current school year, with no changes to class sizes or the work day.

"We have 7% inflation and you're offering us 4%," union President Sean Dechter said at Monday's rally. "As far as I see it, we didn't gain anything this year."

Dechter said that he hopes the rally will raise awareness in the community about teachers' concerns.

The protestors stood on all four corners of the intersection, as well as some of the center medians, holding signs bearing slogans that included "We stand with Mountain View teachers" and "We want what is right for our students."