Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Stanford University Thursday night

Former Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at Stanford University on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, at an event titled "How to Save America from the Woke Left."

The Republican vice president will be speaking at the 7 p.m. event organized by the Stanford College Republicans as part of the Ken & Janice Shengold Advancing Freedom Lecture Series by the conservative group Young America's Foundation.

Pence recently made headlines by calling former President Donald Trump wrong for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in which Trump and Pence lost to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Stanford College Republicans said on Twitter this week that people opposing Pence's visit to the campus have torn down flyers and a banner "in a desperate attempt to undermine the event."

The event is being held at Dinkelspiel Auditorium and will also be live-streamed on the Stanford College Republicans' Facebook page.