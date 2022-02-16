Mountain View hires first chief sustainability and resiliency officer

Mountain View has named Danielle Lee as its first chief sustainability and resiliency officer. Lee will lead the city of Mountain View's upcoming sustainability and climate resiliency efforts, according to a recent city announcement. She is expected to begin the new role on Monday, March 7.

"I am overjoyed to have this opportunity to lead the sustainability program for the city of Mountain View, a city that is leading the way regionally in building a sustainable community," said Lee. "I’m particularly excited about sustainability and resiliency from the lens of building a stronger and more connected community for everyone."

Lee will be responsible for advising the city on sustainability and resiliency goals, work to develop programs to achieve carbon neutrality, resiliency, adaptability and equity, oversee how the city implements its Sustainability Action Plan and promote community, city and private sector participation in sustainability efforts, among other tasks, according to the city.

She will join the city of Mountain View with more than 17 years of local government experience. She has worked for San Mateo County since 2005 in a number of sustainability-related roles and as an analyst, and has spent the past six years as assistant director in the county's Office of Sustainability.

While there, she helped to support the development of Peninsula Clean Energy, a local joint powers authority enabling cleaner power for county residents as a default compared to what PG&E offers. She also worked on a countywide climate effort called Climate Ready SMC, worked on a water summit held to discuss county water management problems and helped to expand the county's commute benefits program for employees.