Mountain View High Principal Michael Jimenez announces retirement

Mountain View High School Principal Michael Jimenez plans to retire at the end of the school year, the district announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Jimenez has been in the job for two years. He first came to the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District in 2020 to take over for previous principal Dave Grissom, who had gotten a job as commissioner of the California Interscholastic Federation's Central Coast Section.

School board President Catherine Vonnegut announced Jimenez's retirement at a Feb. 15 board meeting, thanking him for the work he's done to lead Mountain View High during the pandemic.

"I know people will miss him and we wish you the best in your retirement," Vonnegut told him at the meeting.

Jimenez wasn't immediately available for an interview on Wednesday morning. Human resources director Leyla Benson confirmed that he plans to serve out his role as principal for the rest of the school year. His last day will be June 30, Benson said.