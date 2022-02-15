Racist graffiti discovered at Amy Imai Elementary School last week

Last week, a racist message was found scrawled on one of the columns supporting the solar panel array at Amy Imai Elementary School, the latest in a string of vandalism incidents at local schools.

The graffiti, which included the N-word, was discovered on Monday, Feb. 7, and no perpetrator has been identified, school spokesperson Shelly Hausman said.

Hausman estimated that there have been four incidents of property destruction at Imai within the past two years, most of which she said were racist in nature. That includes a case in 2020 where someone spray painted a message that included the N-word on a classroom at Imai, which at the time was called Huff Elementary School.

The school was renamed last year after the racist and anti-immigrant views of the school's original namesake, Frank Huff, came to light.

Other schools in the Mountain View Whisman School District have also been hit with offensive graffiti. Antisemitic messages were found at Bubb and Monta Loma elementary schools last fall.