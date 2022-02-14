Arts

The personal and political come together in two plays at The Pear

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 14, 2022, 10:07 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Fred Pitts and Damaris Divito in The Pear Theatre's production of "The Mountaintop." Courtesy Mario Ramirez/Pear Theatre.

The Pear Theatre continues its season of "Pear pairings" with productions of "The Mountaintop" and "Sunset Baby" to mark Black History Month.

"Pear pairings," presented in celebration of the company's 20th anniversary, offer two plays in repertory, featuring one show that's new to the company and revisiting a show from one of the company's past seasons.

Alonzo Cook and Damaris Divito in "Sunset Baby" at The Pear Theatre. Courtesy Mario Ramirez/Pear Theatre.

"The Mountaintop" and "Sunset Baby" "explore two sides of what it means to be an activist this Black History Month," according to the company's website.

"The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall, which runs through Feb. 19, offers a reimagination of events on the last night in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taking a more personal look at the civil rights leader. The show was previously staged by The Pear in 2016.

Dominique Morisseau's "Sunset Baby," which runs through Feb. 20, tells of a former Black revolutionary and political prisoner who is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The company is also offering a streaming option for "Sunset Baby."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Pear Theatre is located at 1110 La Avenida, Mountain View. Tickets to each play are $38-$42; streaming tickets for "Sunset Baby" are $35. For more information, visit thepear.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

The personal and political come together in two plays at The Pear

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 14, 2022, 10:07 am

The Pear Theatre continues its season of "Pear pairings" with productions of "The Mountaintop" and "Sunset Baby" to mark Black History Month.

"Pear pairings," presented in celebration of the company's 20th anniversary, offer two plays in repertory, featuring one show that's new to the company and revisiting a show from one of the company's past seasons.

"The Mountaintop" and "Sunset Baby" "explore two sides of what it means to be an activist this Black History Month," according to the company's website.

"The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall, which runs through Feb. 19, offers a reimagination of events on the last night in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taking a more personal look at the civil rights leader. The show was previously staged by The Pear in 2016.

Dominique Morisseau's "Sunset Baby," which runs through Feb. 20, tells of a former Black revolutionary and political prisoner who is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The company is also offering a streaming option for "Sunset Baby."

The Pear Theatre is located at 1110 La Avenida, Mountain View. Tickets to each play are $38-$42; streaming tickets for "Sunset Baby" are $35. For more information, visit thepear.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.