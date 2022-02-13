Community Briefs: MV Whisman OKs school-year calendar and Foothill-De Anza set to finalize election map

Mountain View Whisman finalizes 2022-2023 school calendar

The Mountain View Whisman school board unanimously approved a calendar for next school year at a Thursday, Feb. 10, board meeting.

The calendar is intended to align with the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's calendar, which that district's board approved late last month.

Mountain View Whisman students will start school on Aug. 10. The last day of school is set to be June 6, 2023. Students will get a full week off for Thanksgiving. The winter holiday break will start Dec. 22, with classes resuming Jan. 10. Students will also get a week off from Feb. 20-24 and another week from April 10-14.

Community college district set to take final vote on election map

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees is expected to approve a final map on Monday, Feb. 14, that will dictate how to subdivide the district into five geographic areas for trustee elections.

Starting this fall, the district is moving away from holding at-large elections, where voters throughout the district elect all five trustees, to area-based elections. Under the new system, the community college district will be split into five areas and voters will elect a trustee who is a resident of their area.