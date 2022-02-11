Mountain View Council approves new building slated to add 25 apartments, plus commercial space

As part of the redevelopment project, developer Guggenheim Realty Group Inc. plans to widen the sidewalks to make them more pedestrian-friendly. The main entrance for the building will be on Latham Street -- rather than Escuela Avenue -- because there is more vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic on Escuela Avenue, according to Public Works Director Dawn Cameron.

Of the proposed units, four will be deed-restricted for eligible households to rent at below market rates. Below the housing, the ground floor will be occupied by 2,400 square feet of commercial space and surface parking. The building would also have a second-floor courtyard and a roof deck with a covered barbecue area.

The approval, granted unanimously by the City Council Tuesday, enables the demolition of two commercial buildings and a single-family home across roughly a half-acre at 601-649 Escuela Ave. and 1873 Latham St., near the corner of Escuela Avenue and Latham Street. It will be replaced with a three-story building including 25 apartments, ground-floor commercial space and ground-level and underground parking.

Meanwhile, the tenants at the commercial buildings have had a difficult time during the pandemic, and the owner doesn't yet know whether the businesses will come back when the new building is complete, Anderson said. Three of the nine commercial tenant spaces are already vacant, while the other six include businesses such as a tax services office, party supply store and a gift shop, according to Ellen Yau, senior planner.

Of the tenants in the existing buildings, those who had been living in single family home slated to be demolished already vacated the unit in January 2021. They may be eligible for relocation benefits and a first right of refusal to occupy a comparable rental unit. The city is working on reaching out to them, according to the staff report.

However, even with the use of stackers, there would not be room on the ground floor to expand the commercial square-footage, according to architect Kurt Anderson. "I don't have a lot of land to work with," he said.

To accommodate the required number of parking spaces, the developer plans to use "stackers," or mechanical systems that store parked vehicles on platforms that can be raised, lowered and moved around to fit more cars into a smaller space. The development would also have short- and long-term bike parking, according to a staff report.

Bruce England, representing the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning, a volunteer advocacy group, said that the coalition supports the project and wants to see high-quality sidewalks added to benefit the kids, parents and young bike-riders he sees in the area.

"What are we doing to help them if they want to return?" Councilmember Lisa Matichak asked.

Since the redevelopment will cut commercial space from roughly 6,000 square feet to 2,400 square feet, it's likely that not all of the six existing businesses on-site would be able to come back, according to Anderson.

Mountain View Council approves new building slated to add 25 apartments, plus commercial space