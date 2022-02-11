Half Moon Bay's Sweet55 coming to Palo Alto

And now, almost a decade later, Schnyder is bringing the chocolate shop to Palo Alto. In May, she plans to expand Sweet55 into Palo Alto's Town & Country Village. This larger retail space will provide a showcase for pastries, cakes, and baked goods, most of which are only available by special order due to the limited space at the Half Moon Bay location.

Sweet55 was born in 2013 and opened its first retail location in Half Moon Bay in 2016 when Schnyder found an affordable location in Shoreline Station (known for housing Dad's Luncheonette) that could hold her equipment in a cool, coastal climate ideal for working with chocolate.

Schnyder's path to becoming a chocolatier included a wide range of jobs. She opened a preschool in Switzerland and covered the rise of Californian cuisine as a journalist. Inspired by her time writing about restaurant kitchens, Schnyder underwent culinary training in both the United States and Switzerland before converting a cottage in her Palo Alto backyard into a professional kitchen.

This weekend, last-minute romantics will line up outside of Sweet55's tiny Half Moon Bay storefront to purchase colorful heart-shaped chocolates filled with smooth mocha ganache and solid chocolate lollipops covered in Cupid's arrows. A small glass window into the kitchen provides a peek at shining steel German machinery and Chief Chocolate Officer Ursula Schnyder's award-winning team.

Forming a heart-shaped chocolate shell decorated with gold leaf and bright silver sprinkles, Schnyder fills a mold with the machine's stream of chocolate. Then, she empties it out and leaves a thin base layer. If the chocolate sets for too long before it is poured out, the shell will be too thick and crack.

"Chocolate is very technical. It's not an art," Schnyder said. The Rolls-Royce keeps chocolate in temper and can even recalibrate itself whenever the temperature in the room changes.

These callets are fed into Sweet55's "Rolls-Royce," an automatic tempering and enrobing machine that provides a constant flow of liquid chocolate that can fill molds or envelop ganache fillings. Fans of baking shows will be familiar with chocolate's finicky nature: It must be heated and cooled precisely to ensure a proper snap and sheen.

Dark and milk chocolate lollipops for sale at Sweet55 in Half Moon Bay on Feb. 8, 2022. There's 68 percent Bolivian cocoa content in the dark chocolate ones and a 38 percent Venezuelan cocoa content in the milk chocolate ones. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

In her kitchen in Half Moon Bay, Schnyder's detailed candy-making process begins with chocolate callets, wafers made for melting, purchased from a small supplier in Switzerland. The shop sources ingredients from throughout the cacao belt, a band around the equator with the humidity and high rainfall ideal for cacao cultivation.

While many of Schnyder's chocolates receive a final layer of decoration, like a logo imprinted with a transfer sheet or Jackson Pollock-like patterns applied through airbrushing, she considers her style restrained and straightforward. Referring to her shop's tagline, she said, "'Enhancing the essence of chocolate' (expresses) exactly how I feel about my work ... the center is the chocolate."

The ganaches are made in another machine displaying the merits of German engineering, "Stephan." Stephan's chamber is equipped with a vacuum that removes oxygen from the ganache, which results in a smoother emulsion, a denser product, and improved mouthfeel. According to Schnyder, chocolates need to execute a few basic elements with precision. "A perfect dessert for me is really the mouthfeel, the look, and the flavor ... is it crunchy, is it creamy, is it soft?" she said.

Many of Sweet55's Valentine's offerings are filled with ganache, rich mixtures of cream and chocolate. Filled chocolates can be made in two ways. The first method uses the molds, where a bottom layer of set chocolate is piped full of ganache and enrobed again. Alternatively, ganache is spread onto trays, cut into strips, and then passed under the flow of tempered chocolate.

"It's not something you just get immediately, the feeling for the materials, and all these different technologies," Schnyder said. Temperature control is essential to creating beautiful chocolate, and Sweet55 uses a converted wine fridge for setting the chocolate shell's initial layers and another, cooler set of refrigerators for a final setting.

Dig into food news. Follow the Peninsula Foodist on Instagram @peninsulafoodist and subscribe to the newsletter to get insights on the latest openings and closings, learn what the Foodist is excited about eating, read exclusive interviews and keep up on the trends affecting local restaurants.

"It doesn't matter how big of a gift someone buys if it comes from the heart," she said.

Schnyder looks forward to welcoming customers shopping during the Valentine's Day weekend. She said she enjoys selling a small box of three chocolates tied up with a ribbon printed with hearts as much as a large box of 25 sweets.

Half Moon Bay's Sweet55 coming to Palo Alto

A behind-the-scenes look at the chocolate shop