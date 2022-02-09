With no-parking signs up for Mountain View's ban, oversized vehicle residents wonder where they'll go

While the city has said it won't begin enforcing the parking ban until April 5, it has moved forward with installing the large red-and-white "No Parking" signs, which apply to any vehicle taller or wider than 7 feet or longer than 22 feet.

"We anticipate they will complete this area by mid-February 2022 and will have finished project installations at that time," Wright said in an email.

The process of installing the signs began in August as the city took steps toward enforcing its controversial ban on oversize vehicles on city streets --ones that are 40 feet wide or less – which prohibits RVs from parking on 444 of the city's 525 streets.

The signs prohibiting oversize vehicles in Mountain View from parking on public streets are being installed in the last area of the city, leaving residents living in vehicles wondering where they will go once the law takes effect.

Estefani Morena and her family are among those living in RVs who will have to find a new place to park their vehicles once the new law takes effect. In Spanish, she explained that she, her husband and their children had moved into an RV during the pandemic when they lost their apartment. She said she was aware of the April 5 enforcement date, but they didn't yet have a plan for where they would relocate.

"I feel for the people who have to move," he said. "We're neighbors, we take care of each other."

He said he's been living on the street for about six years, and plans to stay there, because his vehicle is small enough to not be subject to the oversize vehicle ban. But his neighbors aren't so lucky, he added.

Joaquin Arellano, who lives in an SUV parked on Crisanto Avenue, said the signs had been up about a week. Around that time, a city officer had come over to talk to the street's residents, and they were told they won't be given tickets until April 5.

On Monday afternoon, Crisanto Avenue, a popular area for people who reside in vehicles and RVs to park, was quiet, with few people walking around, but a few were willing to chat with the Voice.

The city's delay in enforcing the oversize vehicle ban comes from a 90-day stay of litigation, a result of a lawsuit filed by the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, which alleges that the parking restrictions attempt to prevent homeless people residing in Mountain View from seeking shelter in vehicles. A U.S. federal court judge declined to dismiss the case, but also decided against an injunction to prevent the laws from taking effect while the lawsuit makes its way through the courts. The trial date has been pushed out to March 2023.

City officials have said that there will be in-person outreach to people living in vehicles in the area about how to access the city's safe parking sites, which have been at or near full capacity over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arellano said he hadn't yet heard from any safe parking site representatives.

On Nov. 8 last year, Judge Nathaneal Cousins found that the city's parking restrictions on oversized vehicles do not appear likely to cause immediate, irreparable harm to people who are living in RVs. However, it also denied Mountain View's motion to entirely dismiss the case, arguing that multiple allegations in the lawsuit had enough merit to come before a jury.

Community-based organizations the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning and the Mountain View Housing Justice Coalition have also recently called on the city to publish a map showing where oversized vehicles are still permitted to park, rather than maps showing only where "no parking" signs are being installed. They also asked the city to consider dropping parking prohibitions between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on wide roads where RVs are still permitted.

Mountain View operates three safe parking sites that provide RV residents with a place to park their vehicles off of city streets, receive case management services and get on a path toward permanent housing. Citywide, there is room for 68 oversized vehicles through the safe parking program, which had a waiting list, as of December .

Across northern Santa Clara County, an estimated 25% of homeless residents are relying on cars and RVs for shelter. Many of the vehicles are in violation of the city's 72-hour parking limits, have nowhere to dump waste, and have frustrated nearby residents seeking enforcement of the limits.

"It is cruel and unusual punishment under the Constitution to criminalize sleeping outside or in a vehicle when, as in Mountain View, a city has zero available shelter beds,” Michael Trujillo, Staff Attorney at the Law Foundation, said in a 2019 press statement . "Measures like the proposed parking ban that intentionally make life more difficult for people who are homeless or housing insecure offend bedrock notions of fairness and equality and send a message that the City of Mountain View is not really open to all."

With no-parking signs up for Mountain View's ban, oversized vehicle residents wonder where they'll go