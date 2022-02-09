News

Santa Clara County to keep indoor mask mandate for now

Health officials could lift the requirement in weeks

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 9, 2022, 10:43 am 2
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Julia Pangalangan, personal trainer and nutrition coach, instructs Valerie Peterson, a rising freshman beach volleyball player for the University of Oregon, at Palo Alto Fit in Palo Alto on June 11, 2021. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

Santa Clara County's indoor mask mandate will stay in place when the state lifts its indoor masking requirement next week, county public health officials announced on Wednesday.

Local health officials expect they will be able to lift indoor masking in a matter of weeks, as COVID-19 case rates continue to decline, they said.

County officials are basing their decisions on the risks posed by COVID-19, using defined metrics related to vaccination, hospitalizations and COVID-19 case rates, they said. The county isn't alone in its decision. Los Angeles County has also announced it will not immediately lift its local masking requirement. Most Bay Area counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and the city of Berkeley, plan to follow the state's mask-lifting plan starting Feb. 16.

"We must continue to base our decisions on the risks COVID-19 presents to our community, and we look forward to lifting the indoor mask requirement as soon as we can do so without putting vulnerable people at undue risk. In the meantime, we need to continue to do what's needed to keep our community protected. Universal indoor masking is critical to protect our community, especially community members who are older or immunocompromised. Continuing to mask indoors should also allow our case rates to continue to drop quickly," county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said.

The county previously announced its metrics for lifting local masking requirements in October, which were adopted when the delta variant was circulating in the community. On Wednesday, the Public Health Department said it had updated its prior metrics, based on the fewer risks of the current omicron variant, which has a lower chance of severe illness and hospitalization than delta, they said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The October metrics required the seven-day average of new cases be approximately 150 or below, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "moderate" criteria before lifting the masking requirement. The updated metrics would lift indoor masking when the county's seven-day average of new cases is 550 or below for at least a week.

Santa Clara County has already met one of the three metrics for lifting the indoor masking requirement: 80% of all county residents are fully vaccinated. The local indoor masking requirement will be lifted when the remaining two metrics are met: COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer; and the seven-day average of new cases per day is at or below 550 for at least a week.

"While overall case rates have declined significantly since their January peak, COVID-19 continues to circulate widely, and case rates are still higher than at any other time in the pandemic prior to the January omicron peak. The county's current seven-day average case count is 1,922 cases per day, which is in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest level of community transmission. Hospitalization rates likewise remain high and are not yet falling," the county said in its announcement.

The state said it will lift its universal indoor masking requirement on Feb. 16. State health orders will continue to require universal indoor masking in many settings, however, including all K-12 schools, child care facilities, public transit, health care facilities, shelters, jails and long-term care facilities.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local covid news. Become a member today.
Join

Santa Clara County to keep indoor mask mandate for now

Health officials could lift the requirement in weeks

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 9, 2022, 10:43 am

Santa Clara County's indoor mask mandate will stay in place when the state lifts its indoor masking requirement next week, county public health officials announced on Wednesday.

Local health officials expect they will be able to lift indoor masking in a matter of weeks, as COVID-19 case rates continue to decline, they said.

County officials are basing their decisions on the risks posed by COVID-19, using defined metrics related to vaccination, hospitalizations and COVID-19 case rates, they said. The county isn't alone in its decision. Los Angeles County has also announced it will not immediately lift its local masking requirement. Most Bay Area counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and the city of Berkeley, plan to follow the state's mask-lifting plan starting Feb. 16.

"We must continue to base our decisions on the risks COVID-19 presents to our community, and we look forward to lifting the indoor mask requirement as soon as we can do so without putting vulnerable people at undue risk. In the meantime, we need to continue to do what's needed to keep our community protected. Universal indoor masking is critical to protect our community, especially community members who are older or immunocompromised. Continuing to mask indoors should also allow our case rates to continue to drop quickly," county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said.

The county previously announced its metrics for lifting local masking requirements in October, which were adopted when the delta variant was circulating in the community. On Wednesday, the Public Health Department said it had updated its prior metrics, based on the fewer risks of the current omicron variant, which has a lower chance of severe illness and hospitalization than delta, they said.

The October metrics required the seven-day average of new cases be approximately 150 or below, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "moderate" criteria before lifting the masking requirement. The updated metrics would lift indoor masking when the county's seven-day average of new cases is 550 or below for at least a week.

Santa Clara County has already met one of the three metrics for lifting the indoor masking requirement: 80% of all county residents are fully vaccinated. The local indoor masking requirement will be lifted when the remaining two metrics are met: COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer; and the seven-day average of new cases per day is at or below 550 for at least a week.

"While overall case rates have declined significantly since their January peak, COVID-19 continues to circulate widely, and case rates are still higher than at any other time in the pandemic prior to the January omicron peak. The county's current seven-day average case count is 1,922 cases per day, which is in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest level of community transmission. Hospitalization rates likewise remain high and are not yet falling," the county said in its announcement.

The state said it will lift its universal indoor masking requirement on Feb. 16. State health orders will continue to require universal indoor masking in many settings, however, including all K-12 schools, child care facilities, public transit, health care facilities, shelters, jails and long-term care facilities.

Comments

PeaceLove
Registered user
Shoreline West
12 hours ago
PeaceLove, Shoreline West
Registered user
12 hours ago

I note this article operates from a default assumption that community masking has some efficacy in preventing Covid. Many scientists, including Dr. Vinay Prasad of UCSF, believe the science does NOT support this view:

"As a scientist stuck in the middle, with my colleagues J. Darrow and I. Liu, we performed an umbrella review of this topic. We found very poor quality data, insufficient to support community masking, particularly for years on end. Cloth masks had especially bad data. Data to support masking kids was absolutely absent. Worse however, was how little we learned during COVID19."
Web Link

I hope the Voice can bring some appropriate journalistic skepticism to the foundational claim that masking has any efficacy, a claim that has sadly become an identity politics issue rather than a scientific one.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Tina
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago
Tina, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
12 hours ago

@peaceandlove

Right on! I could not have said it better.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.