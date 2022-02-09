Los Altos High students plan Wednesday walkout in solidarity with Oakland

Students at Los Altos High School plan a walkout Wednesday afternoon to show solidarity with students in Oakland, according to a teacher at the school.

Students will skip sixth-period and march off the campus at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 and march down San Antonio Avenue to the intersection of El Camino Real and set up a demonstration, according to a news release issued by Seth Donnelly, a teacher at Los Altos High School.

The demonstration will begin about 2:30 p.m. in front of the Wells Fargo at 2600 El Camino Real in Mountain View.

The flyer for the event is headlined "No School Closures" and is intended to show solidarity with students in Oakland. The board of Oakland Unified School District approved a cost-cutting measure early Wednesday to close and merge 11 schools over the next 18 months, with the first closures beginning at the end of the current school year in June.