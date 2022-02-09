News

County library district to distribute free COVID-19 test kits

Six libraries will have the kits, including Los Altos

by Sue Dremann / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 9, 2022, 12:15 pm 1
An example of a COVID-19 antigen test kit showing a negative result. Six branches in the Santa Clara County Library District will distribute free COVID-19 antigen tests Feb. 9-12. Courtesy Getty Images.

The Santa Clara County Library District will begin distributing free COVID-19 antigen test kits for people to take home starting today, Feb. 9, the district, county and Supervisor Joe Simitian announced on Wednesday. The free, rapid at-home test kits will be available from Feb. 9 to 12.

"Widespread and timely testing availability provides a more accurate picture of COVID-19 cases in the community. It can help limit the spread of the virus, and help people get back to their normal lives by safely ending isolation or quarantine early with a negative test," the county said in a statement.

The tests can be performed at home, with results in 15 minutes. Six Santa Clara County Library District locations will offer the outdoor, drive-thru test distribution. Each car will receive two free boxes of tests (four tests total). No appointments are necessary and tests will be available on a first come, first-served basis, while supplies last. N95 masks will also be distributed, while supplies last, the county said.

The tests and masks can be picked up at the following locations:

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m.: Los Altos Library, 13 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos

Thursday, Feb. 10, 3-7 p.m.: Cupertino Library, 10800 Torre Ave., Cupertino and Milpitas Library, 160 N. Main St., Milpitas

Friday, Feb. 11, 1-5 p.m.: Gilroy Library, 350 W. Sixth St., Gilroy and Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga

Saturday, Feb. 12, 1-5 p.m.: Morgan Hill Library, 660 W. Main Ave., Morgan Hill

Comments

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
11 hours ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
11 hours ago

Ah Joe? Perhaps YOU or your staff need to go look at the Census Bureau "American Community Survey" data for the towns in your district.

-what the heck about Your constituents without private cars? - who could walk to the Mountain View Community Center (or others to the Mayview or Valley Health in Sunnyvale - or the Columbia Community Center). All accessible by poorer people walking (not sitting in their cars/which they don't have)

