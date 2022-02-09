County library district to distribute free COVID-19 test kits

The Santa Clara County Library District will begin distributing free COVID-19 antigen test kits for people to take home starting today, Feb. 9, the district, county and Supervisor Joe Simitian announced on Wednesday. The free, rapid at-home test kits will be available from Feb. 9 to 12.

"Widespread and timely testing availability provides a more accurate picture of COVID-19 cases in the community. It can help limit the spread of the virus, and help people get back to their normal lives by safely ending isolation or quarantine early with a negative test," the county said in a statement.

The tests can be performed at home, with results in 15 minutes. Six Santa Clara County Library District locations will offer the outdoor, drive-thru test distribution. Each car will receive two free boxes of tests (four tests total). No appointments are necessary and tests will be available on a first come, first-served basis, while supplies last. N95 masks will also be distributed, while supplies last, the county said.

The tests and masks can be picked up at the following locations:

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m.: Los Altos Library, 13 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos