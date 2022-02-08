Palo Alto skater Vincent Zhou drops out of Olympics after positive COVID test

U.S. Olympic figure skater Vincent Zhou, who was born in San Jose and grew up in Palo Alto, has tested positive for COVID-19 and dropped out of the men's individual competition at the Beijing Winter Games.

The 21-year-old announced his withdrawal Monday via Instagram. He said he did "everything in his power" since the pandemic started to avoid COVID-19.

"I've taken all the precautions I can," said Zhou, during the five-minute video that appeared to be taken in his hotel room. "I've isolated myself so much that the loneliness I've felt the last month or two has been crushing at times."

Zhou tested positive during a routine screening, the U.S. Figure Skating Association said in a statement Monday, the same day the U.S. team took silver in the team competition.

Zhou's departure leaves the U.S. with just two competitors in the individual competition — Jason Brown and Nathen Chen — which starts Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.).