House fire briefly closes San Pablo Drive on Sunday, no injuries reported

Cause of the blaze, which caused $10K in damage, is under investigation

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Firefighters extinguished a blaze outside a Mountain View home on Sunday, Feb. 6, which briefly closed San Pablo Drive in both directions and caused roughly $10,000 in damage. No one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation, according to a press release from the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View firefighters extinguished a blaze outside a home in the 700 block of San Pablo Drive on Sunday, Feb. 6. Courtesy of the Mountain View Fire Department

Emergency responders got a call at 2:23 p.m. on Sunday reporting an electrical fire outside a house on the 700 block of San Pablo Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene five minutes later, the occupants had already evacuated and the fire had not yet spread into the living space, according to the fire department.

Photos of the incident show fire damage in a walkway on the left side of the garage.

"Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames with a pre-connected fire attack line before it could spread into the garage and neighboring homes," the fire department said.

Firefighters also cut open the walls and ceiling of the garage to ensure that the flames were completely extinguished, before giving the "all clear" at 2:40 p.m. and reopening the road.

