Guest opinion: single family residential neighborhoods threatened by SB 9

With little fanfare, Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 and effectively ended single-family residential zoning in California. With few exceptions, any parcel currently in a single-family residential zone (R1) can now be subdivided into two lots, and as much as a two-story duplex with up to 800 square feet in each unit can be built on each subdivided lot without any public review required, provided that some basic requirements are met. In other words, up to four housing units can now be built in the space that currently has only one.
SB 9 has the potential to drastically change the character of our existing R1 neighborhoods. Even though it's already possible to build two-story homes in R1 zones, in reality there are relatively few. Up until now owners who wished to add a second story or build a new 2-story home were subject to well-thought out zoning standards which dictated things like minimum setbacks so that we could still enjoy a reasonable amount of privacy.
Under SB 9, side and rear setbacks from the property lines have been reduced to only four feet (formerly the minimum setback was as much as 25 feet for flag lot second stories). In addition, SB 9 requires at most only one onsite parking space per unit, and if the parcel is within half a mile of a high quality transit corridor like El Camino Real or a major transit stop like a Caltrain station, no onsite parking is required at all. Street parking is bound to increase. The end result is that neighborhoods will take on a much more urban appearance as lots are converted. This is not what I was expecting when I bought my house in a typical R1 neighborhood.
SB 9 does not require any of the new housing to be affordable. As housing density increases, so do land values, so developers will need to charge more to make their projects "pencil out." By decreasing the supply of traditional single family homes, SB 9 will inevitably drive prices up for these too. It's a vicious cycle that will continue as long as the demand for housing is not addressed.
Because these small developments will not have to pay park and school fees or provide community benefits as larger projects typically do when building density is increased, the cost for these to support an increasing population will have to be borne by all residents, not the developers. As a result, we end up paying more while our quality of life deteriorates.
SB 9 was unpopular even before it was signed into law. Currently about 70% of Californians surveyed oppose it. Some cities are trying to enact ordinances to block its effects. Meanwhile, a grassroots effort called Our Neighborhood Voices, which started in Southern California, is seeking to put a ballot initiative on next November's ballot. It would amend the state constitution and let local zoning ordinances overrule state laws if they are in conflict. Please consider supporting efforts to counteract this ill-conceived law and others like it.
Albert Jeans is a 38-year resident of Mountain View and 33-year homeowner
It is so good that Albert was able to buy property in Mountain View in the late 80s.
I am sure he paid less than half a million, maybe even a quarter of a million for his house.
It is probably worth 5-6 times as much now.
Thanks to Prop 13 and the actions of homeowners like Mr Jeans restricting the supply of new houses, the full cash price of a house in 1989 is less than the cost of the downpayment on the exact same property.
People like Mr. Jeans have grown rich on the backs of their children and grandchildren and are destroying this state attempting to hold it in stasis for themselves while destroying the lives of anyone else who had the misfortune to want to live in one of the most economically vibrant areas of the country or, for that matter the misfortune of anyone who happened to be born after the landowners in this area purchased their properties.
This "I've got mine, f-you" attitude of the landed gentry in this area is horrifying.
These gentrifiers are working every day to ensure that they no longer live in nice middle class or working class neighborhoods, but instead live in hollowed out retirement communities where all of the people who work in the shops around them need to commute hundreds of miles to work every day for a smaller and smaller chance at anything close to the comfortable life that Albert has managed to get himself.
This is a very nice summary, thank you Mr. Jean.
A key problem we are facing re the density battles is that many people believe that “every new housing unit helps”, even if they don't have any data to support it. Over the past 8 year RHNA cycle, the MV target was 2,926 housing units. How many were actually built? 8,078. Web Link That's a whole lot of extra new units. Did it help? No. Did prices drop? No.
People are being fed the notion that the problem is supply. Wrong. The problem is DEMAND. That's why building thousands and thousands of expensive, market-rate units doesn't make the rent go down. We are Silicon Valley, demand for housing is enormous here, unlike other places. And Google is magnifying the problem with it's goal of hiring 1000s more workers in MV.
Another problem is that people have this notion that developers will continue building and building, even if they don't get enough ROI (Return on Investment). This is a fairy tale. Once the profit margins don't make the cut, the building will stop. That is the reality of capitalism, those investment dollars will flow elsewhere. Once they've drunk the cream from the top of the bottle, development will cease. BMR units are their LAST priority, BMR is cost, not profit.
So many people are fighting to defend SB9 and SB 10, which the politicians claimed were for “affordable housing”, even though THEY DON'T HAVE ANY HOUSING AFFORDABILITY REQUIREMENTS. Why? I think it's their belief-in-their-gut that “every new housing unit helps”. These really are crap bills that don't even help highly paid Googlers all that much, but will do much harm to the community. Young people don't believe that, they don't understand where the funding for schools and city services comes from. Services are not free, somebody has to pay for them, developers and Google certainly don't want to.
Albert and Leslie decry the fact that there's no requirement for affordable housing in SB 9, but I have to ask the obvious question: where is the requirement in areas that ban duplexes and garden apartments?
Both of them present lots of complaints, anger, and fear, but no solutions.