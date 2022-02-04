News

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts to receive federal grant to aid in COVID-19 recovery

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 4, 2022, 1:34 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man walks by the Center for Performing Arts in downtown Mountain View on Nov. 7, 2017. The center has been hard-hit by pandemic-related closures, but is slated to receive more federal funds, totaling more than $1 million, to aid in its recovery. Photo by Michelle Le.

Mountain View's Center for the Performing Arts, like other venues that were shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered significant revenue hits over the past couple of years. A new federal grant could help cover those losses.

Through the grant program, which is aimed at helping struggling shuttered venues, the city is expected to receive an additional $338,370 to help cover payroll costs the center incurred. The grant covers the period when the venue was completely closed as well as when the number of performances held at the site were curbed substantially.

The city has already received $676,740 in funding from the program, which is called the "Shuttered Venue Operators Grant" program, or SVOG, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance. The funds are used to reimburse the center for staff payroll expenses. With the new grant, the total amount the arts center has received through the program will be $1.015 million.

The new grant is expected partially reimbursed payroll expenses for the center occurring between Jan. 1 and June 30 this year.

The center, located at 500 Castro St., was "significantly impacted" by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, according to staff. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the number of performances dropped to 276, while that figure dropped to a low of 77 performances in the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a staff report. Typically, the center hosts 400 to 500 events a year.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Overall, it lost about $276,000 the first fiscal year and saw its revenues dip by $1.2 million compared to its pre-pandemic budget, from the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to staff.

The Mountain View City Council is expected to vote to accept the funds at its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, without discussing the matter.

Access more information about the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom here.

Learn more about upcoming events and performances hosted at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts to receive federal grant to aid in COVID-19 recovery

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 4, 2022, 1:34 pm

Mountain View's Center for the Performing Arts, like other venues that were shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered significant revenue hits over the past couple of years. A new federal grant could help cover those losses.

Through the grant program, which is aimed at helping struggling shuttered venues, the city is expected to receive an additional $338,370 to help cover payroll costs the center incurred. The grant covers the period when the venue was completely closed as well as when the number of performances held at the site were curbed substantially.

The city has already received $676,740 in funding from the program, which is called the "Shuttered Venue Operators Grant" program, or SVOG, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance. The funds are used to reimburse the center for staff payroll expenses. With the new grant, the total amount the arts center has received through the program will be $1.015 million.

The new grant is expected partially reimbursed payroll expenses for the center occurring between Jan. 1 and June 30 this year.

The center, located at 500 Castro St., was "significantly impacted" by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, according to staff. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the number of performances dropped to 276, while that figure dropped to a low of 77 performances in the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a staff report. Typically, the center hosts 400 to 500 events a year.

Overall, it lost about $276,000 the first fiscal year and saw its revenues dip by $1.2 million compared to its pre-pandemic budget, from the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to staff.

The Mountain View City Council is expected to vote to accept the funds at its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, without discussing the matter.

Access more information about the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom here.

Learn more about upcoming events and performances hosted at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.