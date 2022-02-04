Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts to receive federal grant to aid in COVID-19 recovery

Mountain View's Center for the Performing Arts, like other venues that were shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered significant revenue hits over the past couple of years. A new federal grant could help cover those losses.

Through the grant program, which is aimed at helping struggling shuttered venues, the city is expected to receive an additional $338,370 to help cover payroll costs the center incurred. The grant covers the period when the venue was completely closed as well as when the number of performances held at the site were curbed substantially.

The city has already received $676,740 in funding from the program, which is called the "Shuttered Venue Operators Grant" program, or SVOG, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance. The funds are used to reimburse the center for staff payroll expenses. With the new grant, the total amount the arts center has received through the program will be $1.015 million.

The new grant is expected partially reimbursed payroll expenses for the center occurring between Jan. 1 and June 30 this year.

The center, located at 500 Castro St., was "significantly impacted" by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, according to staff. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the number of performances dropped to 276, while that figure dropped to a low of 77 performances in the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a staff report. Typically, the center hosts 400 to 500 events a year.