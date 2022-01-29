COVID-19 cases continue downward trend at Mountain View, local schools

COVID-19 cases are declining on local school campuses after an unprecedented surge earlier this month, according to district officials in Mountain View and Palo Alto.

The Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District saw 32 students test positive last week, down substantially from 96 the week before and 126 during the first week back from winter break. So far this week, the district has only reported 13 students testing positive. Staff case numbers are similarly going down.

"I think we're cautiously optimistic," Associate Superintendent Leyla Benson said in an interview last week. "We don't want to relax, because this has been a long journey and we want to continue to stay safe and proactive. … Certainly we are relieved to see things going in this direction versus another direction."

Benson confirmed on Friday, Jan. 28, that the district is seeing the same trend of declining cases.

Other districts have also had fewer students and staff testing positive. Mountain View Whisman had 60 students test positive in the last seven days. Last Friday, that number was 101 and the week before it was 138. Mountain View Whisman reports its cases on a seven day rolling basis.