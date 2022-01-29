News

COVID-19 cases continue downward trend at Mountain View, local schools

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 29, 2022, 9:24 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

COVID-19 cases are declining on local school campuses after an unprecedented surge earlier this month, according to district officials in Mountain View and Palo Alto.

The Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District saw 32 students test positive last week, down substantially from 96 the week before and 126 during the first week back from winter break. So far this week, the district has only reported 13 students testing positive. Staff case numbers are similarly going down.

"I think we're cautiously optimistic," Associate Superintendent Leyla Benson said in an interview last week. "We don't want to relax, because this has been a long journey and we want to continue to stay safe and proactive. … Certainly we are relieved to see things going in this direction versus another direction."

Benson confirmed on Friday, Jan. 28, that the district is seeing the same trend of declining cases.

Other districts have also had fewer students and staff testing positive. Mountain View Whisman had 60 students test positive in the last seven days. Last Friday, that number was 101 and the week before it was 138. Mountain View Whisman reports its cases on a seven day rolling basis.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Los Altos School District reported 34 students tested positive this week, compared with 55 last week and 78 the week before.

Palo Alto Unified had 180 cases among students last week, a decrease from the 227 cases the week before. Because Palo Alto reports its cases on a weekly basis, this week's numbers aren't yet posted.

"The cases went down (last week)," Superintendent Don Austin said. "We'll see if that's a trend after the next week, but we believe maybe it is."

Austin also said that he and some other superintendents are trying to shift away from making predictions about where cases might trend in the future, believing that is better left to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health.

Within the school district, Austin said that student attendance rates have been improving and are nearing typical levels, with staff absences also declining.

"Definitely, that's going in the right direction for right now," Austin said. "We've had less classes to cover (and) substitutes have been able to be arranged for a higher percentage because of the lower absence rates."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

COVID-19 cases continue downward trend at Mountain View, local schools

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 29, 2022, 9:24 am

COVID-19 cases are declining on local school campuses after an unprecedented surge earlier this month, according to district officials in Mountain View and Palo Alto.

The Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District saw 32 students test positive last week, down substantially from 96 the week before and 126 during the first week back from winter break. So far this week, the district has only reported 13 students testing positive. Staff case numbers are similarly going down.

"I think we're cautiously optimistic," Associate Superintendent Leyla Benson said in an interview last week. "We don't want to relax, because this has been a long journey and we want to continue to stay safe and proactive. … Certainly we are relieved to see things going in this direction versus another direction."

Benson confirmed on Friday, Jan. 28, that the district is seeing the same trend of declining cases.

Other districts have also had fewer students and staff testing positive. Mountain View Whisman had 60 students test positive in the last seven days. Last Friday, that number was 101 and the week before it was 138. Mountain View Whisman reports its cases on a seven day rolling basis.

The Los Altos School District reported 34 students tested positive this week, compared with 55 last week and 78 the week before.

Palo Alto Unified had 180 cases among students last week, a decrease from the 227 cases the week before. Because Palo Alto reports its cases on a weekly basis, this week's numbers aren't yet posted.

"The cases went down (last week)," Superintendent Don Austin said. "We'll see if that's a trend after the next week, but we believe maybe it is."

Austin also said that he and some other superintendents are trying to shift away from making predictions about where cases might trend in the future, believing that is better left to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health.

Within the school district, Austin said that student attendance rates have been improving and are nearing typical levels, with staff absences also declining.

"Definitely, that's going in the right direction for right now," Austin said. "We've had less classes to cover (and) substitutes have been able to be arranged for a higher percentage because of the lower absence rates."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.