Mountain View and San Mateo police team up to arrest suspect in attempted murder case

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 28, 2022, 12:03 pm 0
Police on the Peninsula have arrested an attempted murder suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in December.

The Mountain View Police Department worked with San Mateo police on an attempted murder case. Photo by Michelle Le.

Joel Tovar Ramirez, 20, of Mountain View, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that occurred Dec. 20 on Flores Street in San Mateo. At approximately 8:06 p.m. that evening, police officers responded to the 2600 block of Flores Street following a report of a collision and "shots fired". Once on scene, officers located a bullet-riddled vehicle stopped in the middle of the street and a 27-year-old man who said someone shot at him.

Since then, police have been investigating to determine leads to locate a suspect.

Police identified Ramirez as the suspect and conducted search warrants at locations in East Palo Alto and Mountain View as part of the investigation. Mountain View police arrested Ramirez. They located two handguns, a short barrel assault rifle, an extended magazine and a stun gun at the Mountain View location. The evidence is being analyzed.

Ramirez was booked into Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose on charges for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains active.

