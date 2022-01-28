News

Community Briefs: Monta Loma meetings, new MVLA app and Foothill astronomy lecture

by Zoe Morgan and Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 28, 2022, 1:23 pm 0
A man exercises on a field adjacent to Monta Loma Elementary in Monta Loma Park in Mountain View on Oct. 19, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

School district seeks feedback on Monta Loma Park

The Mountain View Whisman School District is hosting numerous public meetings to solicit feedback on the future of Monta Loma Elementary's park and open space, with a goal of meeting the needs of both the school and the surrounding community.

District officials scheduled the meetings following pushback against plans to install perimeter fencing around Monta Loma's field, which sparked significant community opposition. The district postponed the fence installation and is now seeking new ways to design the park space.

Community meetings, which will include review of future park design options, will be held over Zoom and can be accessed at mvw.sd/ML. Residents are also encouraged to participate in school board meetings on the future park plans, which are scheduled for Feb. 10, March 24 and May 5. Zoom meetings will be held on the following days:

• Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

MVLA launches new website, mobile app

The Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District has revamped its website and launched a mobile app, where students and parents can get announcements from the district.

To download the mobile app, visit either the App Store (on iPhones) or Google Play Store (on Androids) and search for "MVLA." Once the app is downloaded, you can sign up for which schools you want to see information about.

Astrophysicist slated to hold free online lecture through Foothill College

Astrophysicist Michelle Thaller is slated to give a free virtual lecture as part of the Silicon Valley Astronomy Lecture Series through Foothill College at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Thaller, who works at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, will give a non-technical, illustrated talk called "Living with a Star: Creating and Maintaining a Life-Friendly Planet, in Our Solar System and Others," according to a press release for the event.

Thaller researches the life cycle of stars and has more than two decades of experience in science communication.

Her lecture will be livestreamed on YouTube at youtube.com/SVAstronomyLectures and then uploaded to the channel afterwards.

Have ideas for events, achievements or other local happenings we should be featuring in our weekly listing of community briefs? Contact reporter Zoe Morgan at [email protected]

