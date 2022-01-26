Fires set at Imai and Springer schools on back-to-back nights

Fires have been reported at two local elementary schools in recent weeks and police believe both were intentionally set.

The first was at Amy Imai Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and the second was at Springer Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 13. Both schools are located in the city of Mountain View, though Springer is part of the Los Altos School District. No one injuries have been reported from either fire.

On the evening of Jan. 12, a fire was set near the multi-use room at Amy Imai Elementary School in Mountain View, according to an email Principal Arline Siam sent to families. A "concerned citizen" noticed smoke and called 911. According to Siam, the fire is believed to have been deliberately set because the suspects "had time to turn off the water supply and drain the sprinkler system."

"We were very fortunate that the fire department was able to get here quickly and that there was not any significant damage and that no one was hurt in the incident," Siam wrote. "My top priority is to make sure that all of our entire Imai family community feels safe."

The next night, a community member reported a fire at Springer school, Los Altos Superintendent Jeff Baier said in an interview. A small fire had been set on the basketball court, damaging the asphalt. A portable classroom's window was also broken, which followed another classroom window having been broken the previous weekend. Nothing was taken from the classrooms, Baier said.