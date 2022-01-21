Arts

Virtual photography talk focuses on local natural beauty

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 21, 2022, 10:21 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Photographer Chris Stevens-Yu captures up-close moments in nature as well as dramatic landscapes in his work. Courtesy Environmental Volunteers.

Nature makes a compelling photography subject: versatile with endless varieties of flora and fauna; beautiful, and also challenging, with something for everyone to appreciate.

Photographer Chris Stevens-Yu, who through sweeping landscapes and up-close animal portraits alike, captures this complex subject in all its glory, discusses his work in an online virtual exhibit walkthrough hosted by Environmental Volunteers on Jan. 22, 4 p.m.

Since Stevens-Yu moved to Palo Alto in 2015, he has been photographing the natural beauty of the Bay Area and Northern California. In this talk, he shares what draws him to a favorite Peninsula location, Baylands Nature Preserve, and what makes it and other Northern California open spaces unique places to get beautiful nature shots.

Event is free, but registration is required. For more information, visit evols.org.

