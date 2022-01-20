News

Stanford nurse disappears after abruptly leaving shift

Search underway for Michael Odell in the Don Edwards wildlife refuge

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 20, 2022, 9:55 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A search effort is underway for a Stanford Hospital nurse who disappeared on Tuesday after abruptly leaving his shift.

Michael Odell. Courtesy Find Michael Odell Facebook page.

According to a public Facebook page, Michael Odell, 27, walked off his job at the hospital at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the middle of his shift. Odell's car was found on Tuesday morning parked in a dirt pullout just to the east of the Dumbarton Bridge. Friends said they think he might have walked out into the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, a marshy area known for its wildlife.

Odell's family lives in Oklahoma, according to the Facebook posts on the public group Find Michael Odell.

Friends are working on setting up search parties and the California Highway Patrol was said to be conducting a search of the refuge.

Odell is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve covering his left arm. He was last seen wearing gray scrubs when he left his job.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward CHP office at 510-489-1500 or 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Stanford nurse disappears after abruptly leaving shift

Search underway for Michael Odell in the Don Edwards wildlife refuge

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 20, 2022, 9:55 am

A search effort is underway for a Stanford Hospital nurse who disappeared on Tuesday after abruptly leaving his shift.

According to a public Facebook page, Michael Odell, 27, walked off his job at the hospital at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the middle of his shift. Odell's car was found on Tuesday morning parked in a dirt pullout just to the east of the Dumbarton Bridge. Friends said they think he might have walked out into the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, a marshy area known for its wildlife.

Odell's family lives in Oklahoma, according to the Facebook posts on the public group Find Michael Odell.

Friends are working on setting up search parties and the California Highway Patrol was said to be conducting a search of the refuge.

Odell is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve covering his left arm. He was last seen wearing gray scrubs when he left his job.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward CHP office at 510-489-1500 or 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.