New Mountain View mayor gears up for housing growth, pandemic recovery

At the time, Ramirez said he was driven to run for public office because of the housing crisis, moved by public testimony by hundreds of residents that high rent increases, evictions without cause and other problems were pushing out the city's low-income families. Rather than wade into the rent control debate that gripped the city that year, Ramirez set his sights on the supply side of the problem.

Ramirez, 33, is among the city's youngest council members to serve as mayor. He's also a renter, setting himself apart from most elected officials in the region. He cut his teeth in local politics volunteering with the League of Women Voters, quietly attending City Council meetings and monitoring key decisions before running for the council himself in 2016.

"We continue to be in this uncomfortable space where we really need to find a way forward, because the pandemic continues to cause economic hardship, but we still have to contend with the public health emergency," Ramirez said. "People are still getting sick and people are still dying."

But with COVID cases surging to new heights this month, Ramirez appears poised to lead the city as Mountain View's mayor through another daunting year of public health crises. Rather than simply endure, Ramirez said the city can and must take on big, unresolved problems in 2022, ranging from housing growth to public assistance for the city's most vulnerable families.

By the time 2022 rolled around, Lucas Ramirez said he had hoped the coronavirus pandemic would be in the rearview mirror, bringing back a sense of normalcy and an end to Zoom meetings and masked gatherings.

The city also has yet to implement policies to help middle-income families find an affordable place to live in Mountain View, another priority Ramirez said he would like to finally address this year.

Some state laws, notably SB 330 , have slowed down the rate of displacement, but Ramirez said those rules will sunset and can change or be removed if the state Legislature sees fit.

Top of mind going into 2022 are major housing priorities that the city simply hasn't addressed despite making it a goal for years. Mountain View has yet to complete its displacement response strategy as a means to keep people housed, Ramirez said, and address widespread redevelopment that is ousting longtime residents from lower-cost housing.

"We were doing a good job relative to our neighbors, but there is more we have to do to dig ourselves out of the historic deficit," Ramirez said. "That's why I pushed so hard on the housing front as a council member."

Add in a mix of other projects -- the reversible bus lane project on Shoreline Boulevard, the closure of Castro Street to traffic and the small business recovery program -- and Ramirez said it's going to be a packed year with a ton of work.

Outside of housing, Ramirez said the city still has a lot on its plate to help those suffering economic hardship, particularly families and businesses affected by the pandemic. Among the most noteworthy and most well-funded efforts is the city's guaranteed basic income pilot program, which will provide $500 monthly checks to low-income families with no strings attached.

"Fortunately for us we've been pretty good at planning for growth," Ramirez said. "Rezoning will likely not have to be a key strategy for achieving the housing obligation."

While the state mandate is causing consternation and even panic in some Bay Area cities, Ramirez said he's confident it won't require any tectonic changes in zoning in Mountain View. The city's ambitious Precise Plans in North Bayshore and East Whisman mean a lot of the work has already been done and largely avoid planting high-density housing next to existing neighborhoods.

Even more significant -- if only because it's required under state law -- is the city's update to the Housing Element, the blueprint under which housing growth will be achieved in Mountain View over the next eight years. Mountain View is being asked to zone for 11,135 new homes that could feasibly be constructed in that time frame, which would crank up the city's total housing stock by nearly 30%.

"I think here we really care about our community, and I think that's what drives a lot of what we do," He said. "There is a strong sense of concern for our neighbors."

In taking the reins as mayor, Ramirez emphasized that the goals the city sets out to achieve reflect the creativity and the compassion of the residents themselves. Mountain View has repeatedly punched above its weight when it comes to things like homelessness response and pandemic-related financial assistance, he said, and it's borne out of a desire to help each other.

"None of these items are trivial, they are all difficult, and if we can achieve these over the next year we will have had a remarkably productive year," he said.

New Mountain View mayor gears up for housing growth, pandemic recovery