Community Briefs: Free at-home COVID tests, senior center service restrictions and school security camera rules

The federal government has launched an online sign-up form to order free at-home COVID-19 tests.
Each residential address is eligible to receive one set of four rapid antigen tests. The tests are available without any charge or delivery fee and are expected to begin shipping in late January.
All that is required to sign up is a name and address, with the option to also provide an email address to receive shipping updates.
To sign up, visit special.usps.com/testkits. For more information, visit covidtests.gov.
The Mountain View Senior Center has paused various drop-in programs through Friday, Jan. 28, due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The intent is to resume regular operations on Monday, Jan. 31.
Paused activities include the technology room, game room, exercise room, movie showings and and various classes.
Classes run through Mountain View Los Altos Adult Education are continuing as usual. The senior center also remains open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At a meeting of the Mountain View Whisman School District Board of Trustees scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, the board members are expected to review and potentially approve a formal policy governing the installation and use of security cameras on school campuses.
The district plans to install video surveillance systems at schools this summer using money from the Measure T bond that voters approved in 2020.
On Thursday, the trustees will review a board policy and accompanying administrative regulation outlining rules for the district's use of the new security system.
Also on the agenda for Thursday's meeting is a review of data from the i-Ready Diagnostic 2 Assessment that students took last month.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be available on Zoom and livestreamed online. To view the full agenda and for more information on accessing the meeting, visit mvwsd.org/about/board_of_trustees/board_meetings.
