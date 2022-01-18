News

Community Briefs: Free at-home COVID tests, senior center service restrictions and school security camera rules

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 18, 2022, 1:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 have been in short supply during the omicron-fueled surge in cases. Courtesy Ryan Molinari.

Sign up to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests

The federal government has launched an online sign-up form to order free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Each residential address is eligible to receive one set of four rapid antigen tests. The tests are available without any charge or delivery fee and are expected to begin shipping in late January.

All that is required to sign up is a name and address, with the option to also provide an email address to receive shipping updates.

To sign up, visit special.usps.com/testkits. For more information, visit covidtests.gov.

Senior center limits services during COVID surge

The Mountain View Senior Center has paused various drop-in programs through Friday, Jan. 28, due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The intent is to resume regular operations on Monday, Jan. 31.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Paused activities include the technology room, game room, exercise room, movie showings and and various classes.

Classes run through Mountain View Los Altos Adult Education are continuing as usual. The senior center also remains open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whisman school board set to review security camera rules

At a meeting of the Mountain View Whisman School District Board of Trustees scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, the board members are expected to review and potentially approve a formal policy governing the installation and use of security cameras on school campuses.

The district plans to install video surveillance systems at schools this summer using money from the Measure T bond that voters approved in 2020.

On Thursday, the trustees will review a board policy and accompanying administrative regulation outlining rules for the district's use of the new security system.

Also on the agenda for Thursday's meeting is a review of data from the i-Ready Diagnostic 2 Assessment that students took last month.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be available on Zoom and livestreamed online. To view the full agenda and for more information on accessing the meeting, visit mvwsd.org/about/board_of_trustees/board_meetings.

Have ideas for events, achievements or other local happenings we should be featuring in our weekly listing of community briefs? Contact reporter Zoe Morgan at [email protected]

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Community Briefs: Free at-home COVID tests, senior center service restrictions and school security camera rules

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 18, 2022, 1:16 pm

The federal government has launched an online sign-up form to order free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Each residential address is eligible to receive one set of four rapid antigen tests. The tests are available without any charge or delivery fee and are expected to begin shipping in late January.

All that is required to sign up is a name and address, with the option to also provide an email address to receive shipping updates.

To sign up, visit special.usps.com/testkits. For more information, visit covidtests.gov.

The Mountain View Senior Center has paused various drop-in programs through Friday, Jan. 28, due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The intent is to resume regular operations on Monday, Jan. 31.

Paused activities include the technology room, game room, exercise room, movie showings and and various classes.

Classes run through Mountain View Los Altos Adult Education are continuing as usual. The senior center also remains open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At a meeting of the Mountain View Whisman School District Board of Trustees scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, the board members are expected to review and potentially approve a formal policy governing the installation and use of security cameras on school campuses.

The district plans to install video surveillance systems at schools this summer using money from the Measure T bond that voters approved in 2020.

On Thursday, the trustees will review a board policy and accompanying administrative regulation outlining rules for the district's use of the new security system.

Also on the agenda for Thursday's meeting is a review of data from the i-Ready Diagnostic 2 Assessment that students took last month.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be available on Zoom and livestreamed online. To view the full agenda and for more information on accessing the meeting, visit mvwsd.org/about/board_of_trustees/board_meetings.

Have ideas for events, achievements or other local happenings we should be featuring in our weekly listing of community briefs? Contact reporter Zoe Morgan at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.