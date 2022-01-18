Community Briefs: Free at-home COVID tests, senior center service restrictions and school security camera rules

Sign up to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests

The federal government has launched an online sign-up form to order free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Each residential address is eligible to receive one set of four rapid antigen tests. The tests are available without any charge or delivery fee and are expected to begin shipping in late January.

All that is required to sign up is a name and address, with the option to also provide an email address to receive shipping updates.

To sign up, visit special.usps.com/testkits. For more information, visit covidtests.gov.

Senior center limits services during COVID surge

The Mountain View Senior Center has paused various drop-in programs through Friday, Jan. 28, due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The intent is to resume regular operations on Monday, Jan. 31.