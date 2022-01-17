News

San Jose man arrested for allegedly burglarizing businesses in Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mon, Jan 17, 2022, 4:08 pm
Police arrested a San Jose man last week after he allegedly burglarized several Mountain View businesses over the course of two months last year.

The Mountain View Police Department released a statement Monday that it was investigating a string of commercial burglaries during the holiday season, between November and December. Officers tracked these thefts to a suspect, a 43-year-old San Jose man.

Officers served a search warrant on the man's home on Jan. 12 and recovered "stolen items," the nature of which police are not disclosing to the public. Police say these items tie the suspect to the burglaries, and he was arrested without incident.

The man was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of narcotics, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released later, according to the statement.

