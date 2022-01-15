Tsunami advisory issued for California coastal areas

"Residents should stay away from beaches and shorelines. Updates at emergency.marincounty.org," the San Rafael Police Department said.

Evacuation orders issued this morning for the Berkeley Marina boats, docks, and shoreline are still in effect, the city's fire department said.

A map created by the California Geological Survey showing bay and coastal areas that are at risk of surges or inundation is posted at https://bit.ly/3GzNdNI.

Due to a volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands, the National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for California coastal areas Saturday morning. People should avoid the coastal areas in the Bay Area, multiple local public safety agencies said.

Widespread inundation is not expected, the National Weather Service said. Waves could be 1 to 3 feet higher than normal. The effects of the tsunami will hit the coastal parts of the Bay Area at different times but were generally expected around 8 a.m. Saturday.

At 8:30 a.m., as larger initial waves rolled in, the weather service tweeted that the tsunami would impact the coast and bays over several hours. "The highest water levels may not arrive until hours after onset."

Impact on the Hawaiian islands has lasted for seven hours, the weather service added.

People in San Francisco should move away from all San Francisco beaches, harbor or marina docks or piers, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

Likening the tsunami's effects to "the worst king tide, but cycling many times over a few hours," the Sausalito Police Department said to clear beaches, campgrounds and low-lying areas.

People in Marin should stay out of coastal waters until an all-clear is given, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. High tides are expected around 9 a.m. in Marin, the sheriff's office said.

The Berkeley Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the city's Marina district.

"The arriving tsunami will come in pulses of surging water levels onto and off of the coast, similar to 'high tide.' Do not expect to identify these arriving pulses by large cresting waves/surf," the weather service stated on Twitter.

"These water level surges can overwhelm and overtake people and pull them out to sea."