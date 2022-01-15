Mountain View-area COVID cases have declined from last week's peak, wastewater monitor shows

A measure of Mountain View-area COVID-19 infections is showing that case numbers have dropped sizably from their peak last week.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has been testing wastewater from local treatment plants daily since October 2020, looking for two SARS-CoV-2 genes: the N gene and the S gene.

Testing since Jan. 1 shows that the amounts of the coronavirus genes found in human waste processed at the Palo Alto Regional Water Quality Control Plant peaked around Jan. 7 at more than twice the levels they had been at the start of the year.

However, by Jan. 11, levels had come back down to about 120% of the Jan. 1 levels. The quantity of the genes in wastewater as of Jan. 12, the last day for which data is available, showed a slight uptick from the previous day.

The Palo Alto Regional Water Quality Control Plant serves 213,968 people in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Stanford University and the East Palo Alto Sanitary District.