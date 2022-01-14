Santa Clara County Superior Court again limits court access due to COVID

The Santa Clara County Superior Court will temporarily close public counters and limit public access inside the courthouses due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections and its impact on staffing levels, the court announced on Wednesday.

Presiding Judge Theodore C. Zayner issued an order, which is scheduled to be in place until Jan. 31.

"Our court is experiencing a significant number of employee absences, creating staffing shortages across all departments of the court. We are hopeful that these circumstances are transitory and will frequently reexamine conditions as we continue to serve the public through the pandemic and the current omicron variant surge," Zayner said in the statement.

"I want to strongly emphasize that these measures have become necessary due to diminished staffing levels, and not for lack of safety, healthy or sanitary conditions within the courthouses themselves. We appreciate your patience through this challenging time during what we anticipate will include temporary limitations upon in-person courthouse access."

Courthouse access is now limited to individuals appearing in person for a court hearing, which generally includes parties, their attorneys, witnesses subpoenaed to testify and jurors. Anyone who is appearing to submit a formal pleading in person may enter only to place the document in the drop box and must leave afterward.